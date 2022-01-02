RedLine Stealer, the malware that can extract browser passwords

Since the world of technology became aware of the need for security aspects, the importance of passwords was also understood. Thus, we went from using the same in all the services we manage, to using robust and different keys in each site. For this, we rely on the help of the native managers of the browsers, although now it is not so secure. The presence of RedLiner Stealer, a malware capable of extracting browser passwords, was recently recognized.

In that sense, if you are used to saving your passwords in Chrome, Firefox or some native manager of your browser, it is best to look for another option.

This is how malware capable of extracting browser passwords works

The Dark Web is that dark site that we usually confuse with the Deep Web and where there is a black market that ranges from weapons to hacking tools. We have a recent example in the Toolkits available with functions to circumvent 2-Factor Authentication. Now, from the company ASEC alert of RedLine Stealer detection. This malware reached the computer of one of its employees and managed to get their credentials, and then hacked the company 3 months later.

RedLine Stealer is another one of those hacking tools that are available on the Dark Web. Thus, with the payment of 200 dollars you can get their services and use the malware to extract the passwords of your victim’s browser. The attacks are not deployed to infect just anyone, but rather target specific users.

This malware manages to extract the browser passwords pointing to the SQL database where they are stored. Additionally, these databases also save cookies and records of when the queries and logins were made. Even if you decide not to save the password in the manager, there is some valuable information they can get.

Therefore, if you want to continue using and saving your passwords from the browser, it is best to use an extension for this, such as LastPass or 1Password. It will be much more secure because your databases are encrypted with the master password. In that sense, it will be more difficult for the malware to gain access to the credentials while maintaining this security barrier.