Redfall: physical copy of new Xbox exclusive does not include disc in box

A few days ago, we found out that Xbox games will no longer receive copies in physical media in Europe, but it seems that Microsoft is adopting a new strategy for its launches at a global level. Redfall is one of the most anticipated releases of the first half of 2023, but Bethesda announced this week that the physical edition of the game will not include a disc in the box, which is quite unusual.

According to the information page that Bethesda has prepared for Redfall, developed by Arkane Studios for PC and Xbox consoles, with simultaneous release on Game Pass, the physical versions of the game do not include a Blu-ray disc. Inside the box, the player will find a code for the digital version. - Advertisement - Anyone who buys the PC version will receive a Steam code, while the Xbox Series versions include an Xbox Play Anywhere code, which lets you play on a Series S or Series X.

redfall arrives in may 2nd and those who thought about acquiring the game in physical format will have to think a little better. The digital format is gaining more and more space in the market, but a physical version without the physical game is always something to consider when choosing. What do you think of this news? Will this become a trend?

