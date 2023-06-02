Redfall: Developers wanted Microsoft to cancel the game

Developed by Arkane Studios, known for titles like Dishonored and Prey, the game ended up leaving Bethesda Game Studios and Xbox Game Studios in a pretty awkward situation, but it looks like the developers tried to avoid that disaster.

While 2023 has given us a lot of good games so far, we’ve also had some big disappointments, most notably Redfall, one of the first Xbox exclusives after a long time without AAA exclusives on the platform.

Schreier wrote that his sources at the studio spoke about a project that started in 2018 and continued without a clear direction, developed with a lack of staff and friction between creatives and teams. In addition, sources also claim that the project started as a game designed to generate additional profits after launch, a service game that became a rage among publishers.

Jason Schreier, a renowned Bloomberg journalist known for exposing the controversial backstage of the video game industry, spoke to several people who worked on Redfall, where he found that development was so problematic and the game underwent so many changes that many reached the point of wishing it was cancelled.

The use of micro-transactions was highly encouraged by ZniMax Media (owner of Bethesda and Arkane Studios) and after Prey failed to sell, the idea arose to create a multiplayer game featuring vampires in which players would pay for cosmetics. The term “multiplayer Arkane game” was used to explain the idea to the team, but most did not believe that Arkane’s DNA could be carried over into a multiplayer game.

Schreier says employees were frustrated by constant different references from leaders. On certain days, the example was the Far Cry series, while on others they had Borderlands as their point of reference, and with constant staff shortages, developing a multiplayer game service with microtransactions started to become quite complicated.

According to the report, around 70% of the people who worked on Prey decided to leave Arkane due to a lack of interest in a multiplayer game, and when Microsoft bought Bethesda, hopes arose that Redfall would be canceled by the new leaders or by the unless the project was rebooted as a singleplayer game.

Microsoft decided not to interfere with Redfall, just canceling the PlayStation version, and the employee saga continued. With a shortage of personnel and increasingly tight deadlines, they were unable to find a good direction and Schreier reveals that the developers were not surprised by the negative reception from players and specialized critics.

With this, we can see that Microsoft lacked active voice to better handle its games.