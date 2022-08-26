Redeem now: Roku Express and smart TV users get 3 months of Apple TV Plus in Brazil

Roku is increasingly integrating such services into its system and a partnership now gives you 3 of free access to TV Plus. The promotion is valid for those who have a company device or a Smart TV with Roku. See now how to participate in this limited-time promotion.

The promotion is valid from August 25 to November 28, 2022. To participate, users of Roku devices or Smart TVs with Roku system must access the Apple TV Plus app on the device and follow the instructions to redeem the special offer.





In Europe, some of the manufacturers that produce smart TVs with Roku are AOC, Philco, Semp and TCL, in addition to the Roku Express itself, a device that can be connected to regular TVs to make them work with the smart operating system to access various streaming platforms.

- Advertisement - It is worth remembering that Roku received the Apple Music app this year, so this promotion shows how Roku and Apple are committed to showing more of their services to make them more popular in Europe. Another recent partnership was signed with Walmart, where ads now allow you to purchase products directly through your smart TV.

