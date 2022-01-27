Reddit will also have NFTs as profile pictures for users

Despite continuing to be the subject of various controversies, with a large majority of users still against it, it seems that the popularity of NFTs continues to rise. And it is that there are more and more companies that seem to be interested in this type of tokens, ranging from some video game developers, film producers, and now the social networks themselves.

As they have shared from TechCrunch, it seems that Reddit is testing the implementation of some new profile pictures based on creating your own NFTsthough it’s unclear what it will actually look like to end users.

However, the fact that Reddit has been experimenting with various initiatives around NFTs for some time, it’s no secret, going so far as to create a dedicated page around NFT-related activities. And it is that in fact on this same page we can see four unique models for sale, the CryptoSnoos, which can be used as profile images on the platform, highlighted by a small bright frame.





A tactic that we recently saw in the identical case of Twitter, which will also have some unique NFTs for its users, in this case not only highlighting the image itself, but creating a hexagonal icon that makes these users stand out even more from the rest of the profile base with round icons.

“We’re always exploring ways to provide value to users and communities on Reddit. At this time, we are testing the ability to use NFTs as profile pictures (avatars) and verify ownership”, declared the Reddit spokesman, Tim Rathschmidt, in his remarks to TechCrunch. Although he also wanted to highlight that the current program “It’s a little internal test and no decisions have been made about the expansion or implementation of it”.

At the moment, the page is primarily focused on Reddit’s own digital collectibles; although it seems that the ultimate goal is not to limit exclusive profile photos to owners of their own NFT project, but rather if the feature is finally carried out and fully implemented on the platform, in the future it will allow users to use their own NFTs.