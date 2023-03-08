Reddit is inspired by TikTok for the launch of its new video feature

Reddit, the veteran online community platform, about to turn 18, wants to maintain the original spirit with which it was born but at the same time continue to adapt to current times, thus avoiding situations from the most recent past, in which which came to offer an outdated and outdated look.

In this regard, it just dropped!! Yes, veteran Reddit will also be adopting TikTok’s video browsing style for one of its new features announced today. This is Watch, which they describe as “an option for video lovers to optimize their feed for video content.”



Bet on a more current content display mode

With the arrival of Watch, the traditional feed with text-based content will be called Read. In both feeds, users will see a mix of content being posted to the subreddits they’re linked to along with personalized recommendations.

The arrival of the divided views in these feeds, Watch and Read, will begin to be available over the next few weeks, and from Reddit they will refine the experience according to the behavior of the users.

In this way, the more than 500 million monthly users will opt for one type of content or another, these novelties being part of the great commitment to simplifying the experience, which began last year, making it easier for users to discover and participate. on the platform.

They will continue betting on simplicity and ease of use

And it is that for this 2023 they will bring:

The product and design enhancements you’ll see from us will simplify and streamline the way people discover, join, and contribute (post, vote, comment) to communities and provide new ways to engage in conversations and content

In this sense, they also promise that they will soon update their web platform “to provide fast and reliable experiences to everyone around the world”, also offering an improved video player, as well as chat improvements, and more.

Reddit learned its lesson from the problems that have arisen in the past, both in the user experience and in community policies, and to stay in the limelight and not be forgotten, as happened in its day with platforms that became popular and are already nobody remembers them (does anyone already remember Digg, for example?), pitches in to offer users what they ask for.

More info/image credit: Reddit