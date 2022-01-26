Reddit could let you use any NFT as your profile picture

Reddit could follow in the footsteps of Twitter, and allow users to use NFT as their profile picture.

Yes, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and now Reddit confirms that it is conducting tests to further integrate NFTs into the platform.

NFT as profile pictures on Reddit

A few days ago, the Twitter team confirmed the possibility of including an NFT as a profile image. An initiative that also wants to implement Meta on Instagram and Facebook. And we can’t forget that YouTube is also looking for a way to integrate them into the platform, so it will allow you to earn money with NFT.

A dynamic that Reddit also plans to apply, and that it is already testing internally to allow users to use any NFT they have available as a profile image on the platform.

Although the details of this new function proposed by Reddit are not yet known, it is clear that it will not be an obligation to opt only for CryptoSnoos. Recall that Reddit began dabbling with NFTs last year with the launch of CryptoSnoos, an Etherium-based NFT.

At the moment, this new option with NFT is in a very early stage, as mentioned by a Reddit spokesperson on TC:

We’re always exploring ways to provide value to users and communities on Reddit. We are currently testing the ability to use NFTs as profile pictures (avatars) and verify ownership. This is a small internal test and no decision has been made on expanding or deploying this capability

So this feature is not yet publicly available, and we will have to wait to see what strategy Reddit will implement to integrate NFTs with this new initiative.