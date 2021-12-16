Reddit is a platform that may seem somewhat remote from the rest of the social networks, however, it has a gigantic user base. It is a forum with users from all over the world and thousands of daily posts in the different threads it presents. In that sense, based on the extensive growth they have had in recent years, Reddit prepares its arrival on the stock market.

The first step for this has already been done and it involves filling out the so-called S-1 form, with basic financial and commercial information about the company.

Reddit begins the process to go public

Reddit on the stock market is a possibility that has been raised within the company for a few months. In August, its CEO Steve Huffman commented that although they do not have a complete schedule, they planned to go public. For these same months, the company started a financing round that reached 400 million dollars and increased its valuation to 10 billion dollars.

Despite the beginning of the procedures for its arrival on the stock market, no information is handled regarding the number of shares that will be available in the initial offering. Likewise, the company is not in a position to disclose this information yet for regulatory reasons. However, the official announcement about the start of the process was made by Reddit from its website.

“All good companies should go public at some point,” Steve Huffman opined in August, further revealing his intentions on Reddit. Likewise, it seems clear that its entry into Wall Street will be effective for the year 2022, while the procedures are finalized. The arrival of Reddit to the stock market also has a paradoxical air considering that, from a thread of the platform, the stock market was put in trouble with the case of GameStop.