Reddit announces it will charge third-party apps for access to its API

O reddit should start charging for access to third-party clients to your API. In this sense, the platform will follow the same path as Twitter, which also decided to charge developers for access and, at the end of March, ended up announcing the available plans.

At first, the conversations take place with the client for the iOS system. But those who develop applications for Android will also go through the same situation. In addition, the company states that the price for using the APIs will not be flexible, so it should be kept for anyone who wants to have access.