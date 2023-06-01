Reddit announces it will charge third-party apps for access to its API

O reddit should start charging for access to third-party clients to your API. In this sense, the platform will follow the same path as Twitter, which also decided to charge developers for access and, at the end of March, ended up announcing the available plans.
At first, the conversations take place with the client for the iOS system. But those who develop applications for Android will also go through the same situation. In addition, the company states that the price for using the APIs will not be flexible, so it should be kept for anyone who wants to have access.
An example application that uses Reddit’s API services is Apollo, who talked to the platform about prices. According to the app, the news is not good, since the charge will not be much different from that made by the blue bird network.
In other words, the app would need to pay Reddit around $20 million a year. This is because the platform charges around US$ 12,000 for 50 million requests. Last month, the app needed 7 billion requests, which would total $1.7 million per month.
📣 Had a call with Reddit to discuss pricing. Bad news for third-party apps, their announced pricing is close to Twitter’s pricing, and Apollo would have to pay Reddit $20 million per year to keep running as-is.
by u/iamthatis in apolloapp
Even charging for AI training on the platform, Reddit has already assured that it did not plan to cut access in this way. However, the scenario has changed and even if the amount is lower than what is charged by Twitter (US$ 41,000 for 50 million tweets), it is still a very high number.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }