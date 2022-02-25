Tech News

Reddit adds a new feature to discover communities

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Reddit is adding a new section to its mobile app so users can easily find communities.

This new “Discover” section will serve to discover new content as well as new groups and topics of interest.

The Snapdragon 888 is official and it is confirmed that we will see it on board the Xiaomi Mi 11

New Reddit feature to discover content

The Reddit team announced that it is adding a new tool that will serve to discover new content and communities.

We’re ushering in a new era of discovery on Reddit, with images and videos in mind. We’re making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover tab.

And as you can see in the image above, Reddit will implement a similar dynamic to what Instagram has with its “Explore” section. At the top, users will see different labels to filter the topics that may be of interest. For example, technology, animals, games, etc.

So the feed you find in this new section will vary according to the chosen themes. On the other hand, some options will also be added so that the user can indicate if they are attracted to certain content or not. So they can use options like “Hide this content”, or “Show more of this content” to make the feed more and more personalized to their needs.

One detail to keep in mind is that the content that appears in “Discover” will depend on the user’s activity, since recommendations will be personalized based on the communities in which the user is active or frequently visits.

And as a bonus, Reddit is also adding some features that will make it easier for users to manage the communities they follow, and set priorities. So it not only improves the discovery of new content, but also helps to enjoy this content with tools to manage communities.

Previous articleAmazon would be blocking the use of third-party app launchers on Fire TV
Brian Adam
Reddit adds a new feature to discover communities

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

