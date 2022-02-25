Reddit adds a new feature to discover communities

Reddit is adding a new section to its mobile app so users can easily find communities.

New Reddit feature to discover content

We’re ushering in a new era of discovery on Reddit, with images and videos in mind. We’re making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover tab.

And as you can see in the image above, Reddit will implement a similar dynamic to what Instagram has with its “Explore” section. At the top, users will see different labels to filter the topics that may be of interest. For example, technology, animals, games, etc.

So the feed you find in this new section will vary according to the chosen themes. On the other hand, some options will also be added so that the user can indicate if they are attracted to certain content or not. So they can use options like “Hide this content”, or “Show more of this content” to make the feed more and more personalized to their needs.

One detail to keep in mind is that the content that appears in “Discover” will depend on the user’s activity, since recommendations will be personalized based on the communities in which the user is active or frequently visits.