Red Magic: gaming tablet will come equipped with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 12 GB of RAM and more

Update (7/3/2023) – MR

In July, 5th, Red Magic will present its first gamer tablet in China together with the Red Magic 8S Pro cell phone. Last Sunday (02), the Chinese manufacturer brought several teasers that confirm some details of the device. Red Magic’s gamer tablet will have a custom display from the manufacturer BOE. The screen will be 12.1 inches and will offer 2.5K resolution, support for 144 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 600 nits maximum brightness and 10-bit color depth.

In the images, Red Magic reveals that the device will support various peripherals, such as keyboards, mouse and controllers, thanks to the X-gravity platform. It allows gamers to play AAA titles on the big screen and offers advanced eSports experience. One of the main attractions of Red Magic's gaming tablet is its stable performance, even in the most demanding games. According to company information, she averaged 59.8 frames per second during an intense gaming session lasting 60 minutes. Apparently, users will find gameplay with a lot of fluidity and quality.

Under the hood, the Chinese manufacturer confirmed that the device will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform. On AnTuTu, the gaming tablet achieved an impressive score of 1,371,362. In recent days, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that the tablet will have a 10,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. According to leaks, Red Magic will launch a version with 5G connectivity and 12 GB of RAM. According to the specs, it should be a modified version of the ZTE Axon Pad 5G tablet.

Update (06/30/2023) – MR

Red Magic confirms it will announce gaming tablet and Dao headset in July

In late April, a rumor suggested that Nubia would introduce a gaming tablet. The company confirmed that this information is true and the device will be made official in July, 5th with the Red Magic 8S Pro. - Advertisement - The information was disclosed on the manufacturer’s official Weibo page, which also confirmed that it will launch the Dao TWS headset.

On its official Weibo page, Nubia featured an image of the Red Magic Gaming Tablet. In the same post, she also revealed the Red Magic Dao TWS headset, which promises to bring very high quality sound, but with a bold look and advanced performance. Unfortunately, the manufacturer did not reveal the specifications of the Red Magic gaming tablet. Rumors suggest that it should bring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform or Qualcomm’s Dimensity 9200 Plus. Nubia doesn’t mention the screen size either, but it should be 12.1 inches.

Some bet that the Red Magic tablet will be a renamed version of the ZTE Axon Pad with a 10,000 mAh battery, but there is no evidence to corroborate this information. Details will be revealed next week. At the presentation, Red Magic 8S Pro will be made official with impressive specs like 6,000mAh battery unit and support for 165W fast charging. Under the hood, it will bring an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform.

Original text – 04/27/2023

Games on the big screen: Red Magic may launch gamer tablet with very high quality screen

Red Magic is known for cell phones like the Red Magic 8 Pro, which got a version with a transparent back, but a great device should join this line soon. We are talking about a gaming tablet that was mentioned in the list of high frame rate support by the game Honor of Kings. Check the listing below:

The above listing mentions Red Magic Gaming Tablet as a model that supports extremely high frame rate and graphics quality, which indicates that it will be a high-end model, probably with an advanced heat dissipation system and powerful processor like Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Another interesting point is the teaser posted on Weibo by the official Nubia Red Magic account. It is described that the manufacturer will hold an event on May 10 to celebrate the brand’s 5th anniversary.

Unfortunately, Red Magic has not yet detailed what will be presented at the event, but launching a new product would be the perfect way to celebrate the brand’s anniversary. We expect more details about the tablet to be revealed soon, as every device needs to pass certifications before being released.

