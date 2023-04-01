Red Magic 8 Pro, also comes the Titanium version with transparent back

- Advertisement -

After the official announcement in China arrived at the end of last year, the Red Magic 8 Pro has also arrived on the European market both in matte version, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, both in void version transparent in 16+512 GB configuration. To these version has also been added a Titanium variant characterized by a titanium shell and a transparent glass back that allows a glimpse of part of the internal components.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is equipped with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1116 x 2480 pixels e 120Hz refresh rate. The panel, in addition to the fingerprint recognition sensor, also integrates a (hidden) 16MP camera. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 supported by 12/16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage, depending on the version. There are three rear cameras: a 50MP main one, one with an 8MP sensor and ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP one with macro lens.

The battery is a 6,000mAh dual cell with fast charging at 65 watts which brings it back from 0 to 100% in less than 45 minutes. There is also a thermal dissipation system with a small fan that manages to keep the temperature under control even during long sessions of use. Being a “gaming” smartphone they are also present two Shoulder Trigger Buttons at 520Hz with customizable RGB effects. The operating system is Android 13 with RedMagic OS 6 user interface.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is on sale at a price of 649 euros in Matte version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, e 799 euros for both the Void and Titanium versions with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.



DATA SHEET

display : 6.8-inch AMOLED, Full HD+, 120Hz, 960Hz touch sampling

material : metal middle frame + glass back cover

chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with Red Magic R2 chip dedicated to increase gaming performance

memories :12 or 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage

:12 or 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, dual nano-SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax/be (Tri-band 2.4G, 5G, 6G) with HBS support, NFC, aGPS

cameras : Primary rear: 50 MP with 1/1.57-inch Samsung Isocell GN5 sensor and 1-micrometer f/1.88 pixel ultra-wide rear: 8MP f/2.2 macro rear: 2MP f/2.4 Front: 16MP below f/2.0 display

jack 3.5mm audio

unlock : fingerprint reader under the display

sensors : G-sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light sensor, hub sensor

drums : 8 Pro: 6,000mAh with 65W fast charging (65W GaN fast charger in the box)

size And weight : 164 x 76.4 x 9.47 mm, 228 grams.

And : 164 x 76.4 x 9.47 mm, 228 grams. other: ICE 11 multidimensional cooling system; 20,000 rpm high-speed turbofan