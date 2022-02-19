Red Magic 7 and 7 Pro official: monsters of power for gaming

Red Magic 6 has one heir, or rather, several heirs: it is official in China there new Red Magic 7 series, consisting of the “base” model and the Pro variant, which also in this case replaces the model announced last year at the beginning of March. And the good news is that soon – the February 22 – one will also be announced global version for the international market.

Both based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, Red Magic 7 and 7 Pro are power monsters complete with ICE 8.0 integrated turbo-fan to keep internal temperatures at bay during the most demanding gaming sessions. Everything is proposed to the nth power: on the Pro the 6.8-inch AMOLED display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 960Hz touch sampling, the front camera is hidden under the screenthere is support for 5G networks and the 5,000mAh battery supports charging with air cooling up to 135W.

NUBIA RED MAGIC 7

On Red Magic 7 smooth the screen frame rate – always from 6.8 “- reaches a 165Hz, touch sampling at 720Hz and the battery is 4,500mAh with charging up to 120W. In addition, Red Magic 7 Pro can also count on Red Core 1 gaming chip which allows you to further enhance the gaming experience by managing lighting effects, vibrations and audio.

Speaking of UDC cameras, nubia states that new technologies have been applied to make the solution optimal, with the adoption of a particular arrangement of the pixels and an unprecedented method of wiring the electrodes, as well as the use of seven-layer materials. high transparency and a dedicated UDC Pro chip.

Both smartphones have Android 12 as an operating system, enriched by RedMagic OS 5.0 which manages to better manage the CPU and GPU, optimizing their performance – such as reduced loading times for apps and games – while reducing consumption. With the proprietary OS there is also the Touch Choreographer function that allows you to keep the frame rate even more stable.

Also featured are backbone triggers with 500Hz touch sampling and 7.4ms response time with high-performance 5-channel custom IC and over 2 million taps resistance.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

display: 7: AMOLED 6.8 “FHD +, 20: 9, refresh rate 60-90-120-165Hz, touch sampling 720Hz, screen-to-body 91.28%, DCI-P3 100%, 700 nits, contrast 1,000,000: 1 7 Pro: AMOLED 6.8 “FHD +, 20: 9, 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz touch sampling, 91.28% screen-to-body, 100% DCI-P3, 600 nits, 1,000,000: 1 contrast, certified eye protection SGS

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 memory: 7: 8 / 128GB (LPDDR5 RAM) Deuterium ed .: 12 / 256GB (LPDDR5 RAM) 7 Pro: 12 / 128GB (LPDDR5 RAM) Deuterium ed .: 12 / 256GB and 18GB / 1TB (LPDDR5 RAM)

dedicated gaming chip Red Core 1

Dual Pro 500Hz dorsal triggers

Game Boost Switch button

OS: Android 12 with RedMagic OS 5.0 hardware and software optimization Touch Choreographer RedMagic Studio with wireless projection support up to 120Hz possibility to choose screen recording format and compression rate (default: H.264, 1080p) wired projection up to 165Hz with HDMI and USB cast

Android 12 with RedMagic OS 5.0 Game Space: game collection, management of notifications during sessions, performance settings, gameplay recording, ability to take notes

game collection, management of notifications during sessions, performance settings, gameplay recording, ability to take notes ICE 8.0 cooling system with 9-layer structure, material area for cooling up to 41.279mm2 and VC cooling plate of 4.124mm2. 20,000rpm turbo fan (28dB), 2 metal vents and air duct, new thermally conductive gel, vapor chamber, center frame and graphite sheet

accessory: Turbo Cooler with centrifugal fan, RGB, available transparent or gray

battery: 7: 4.500mAh with charging up to 120Hz 7 Pro: 5,000mAh with charging up to 135W

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display, 7th generation

integrated into the display, 7th generation audio: 3 microphones, dual smart PA, DTS Ultra X, 3.5mm jack

3 microphones, dual smart PA, DTS Ultra X, 3.5mm jack RGB lights

connectivity: 5G

5G cameras: front: UTC (pending details) rear: triple cam with Neovision AI (pending details)



PRICES AND VERSIONS

Red Magic 7 is made available in Cyber ​​Neon, Night Knight and Deuterium Transparent Edition. The first two have integrated lighting effects with logo and RGB, the third has an illuminated logo and RGB lights inside the fan that can be seen through the transparent case.

Red Magic 7 Pro is available in Cyber ​​Neon, Polar Black Night and Deuterium Blade Transparent. Like the base model, the Pro also offers different light effects depending on the version.

Prices for the Chinese market follow: