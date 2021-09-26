Red Dead Redemption 2: expand the map in a big way

That Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best games of the last years it is something that admits little discussion. Without a doubt, it can be improved, like practically everything in life, but the gaming experience it offers is remarkable, and thanks to its online mode, the gameplay extends practically infinitely. And if that weren’t enough, we also have the community of modders, who are in charge of enriching the experience even more.

In the case of Red Dead Redemption 2, the game has recently reached 1,000 add-ons in Nexus Mod, the popular repository for these types of creations, and as a celebration the popular modder Siemreaper has created a pack that includes no less than 13 expansions to the original game map, thus offering many more locations, which will allow those who have already played it to return to it to explore all the new regions.

Although there are many more extensions to the original map of Red Dead Redemption 2, the interesting thing is that Siemreaper has made a careful selection, including only extensions that fully respect all the lore of the game. And it is not strange to find this type of accessories for many games, but in which the entire original story of the game has not been respected, and therefore do not fit into the plot and can completely ruin the narrative of the game. qualification.

These are the elements that we can find in the expansion megapack for Red Dead Redemption 2:

Chuparosa

Railroad on Mexico

The slaughterhouse

House Madrugada

Stairs

Camps in Mexico

Butter bridge

Minor Constructions in Mexico

Camps in Mexico Expansion

Frontera Bridge

Sidewinder Gulch

The Presidio

Laguna Borrego Camp

Irish’s Shack

Berry Sprig

Mexico On Minimap

These mods are signed by the creators RedMaxBR, AClassySliceOfToast, DuPz0r and SergeantJoe and, as Siemreaper clarifies, they are not new creations. The mod is called Mexico, and in order to use all the elements that make it up, it is necessary to have additional software, more specifically the Red Dead Redemption add-on managers: Lenny’s Mod Loader, Script Hook RDR2 and Red Dead Beta – Out of Bounds.

And that is precisely the reason for this pack, facilitate the installation of many extra components, something that on its own can take a lot of time and additional complications. This model, that of mod packs, although less common in titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2, is common in other games such as Minecraft, in which there are thousands of compilations and customizations, which are installed in a very simple way and redefine completely gaming experience.

More information: Mexico at NexusMods.