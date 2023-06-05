RECYCLES: The digital revolution of recycling

- Advertisement -

In an increasingly digitized world, every aspect of our lives has been permeated by technology. Even recycling, an essential action in caring for our planet, does not escape this trend. RECICLOS, the first Return and Reward System (SDR) in Spain, has taken the lead and has taken a step into the future with the implementation of its revolutionary app.

This innovative proposal from Ecoembes seeks to unite technology with the recycling of plastic drink cans and bottles in yellow containers and machines. RECICLOS not only seeks to promote recycling, but also to reward citizens for their commitment to the environment.

How does RECYCLES work?

The RECICLOS app is free and is available for both devices iOS as for Android. Its operation is quite simple and consists of five steps:

Download the RECYCLES app. Scan the barcode of cans and plastic bottles of beverages that you want to recycle. Deposit the container in a yellow container or machine. Scan the QR code of the container or the machine. Obtain points and exchange them for sustainable or social incentives.

A shift towards sustainability and social responsibility

RECICLOS not only promotes recycling and the circularity of packaging, but also promotes sustainable mobility and support for local projects of a social or environmental nature. Among the incentives that can be obtained are participation in raffles for electric scooters or bicycles, or the opportunity to support local projects and donations to NGOs.

Let’s see some examples:

Seville, where the residents have collaborated with the Food Bank thanks to RECICLOS.

Valls, where the inhabitants used their RECYCLES to donate sanitary material to prevent Covid-19 in families at risk of exclusion.

Bullas, in the Region of Murcia, where the residents contribute with their RECYCLES to take care of the green areas in what used to be an old landfill.

Getafe, where the neighbors help with RECYCLES to plant trees in areas near schools.

Taking recycling one step further

As part of its commitment to innovation and sustainability, RECICLOS has also implemented a ring equipped with state-of-the-art technology in some containers in Sant Boi de Llobregat. This will allow not only to identify the containers, but also the frequency and the places in which they are recycled.

This is one more step in this technological revolution, which seeks to convert the yellow RECYCLING containers into smart devices, adapting to the new habits of citizens and making the recycling process even easier.

This Monday, June 5, World Environment Day, the importance of initiatives such as RECYCLES becomes even more evident. It is an invitation to join this digital recycling revolution and do our part to take care of our planet. For more information, you can visit their Web page.

We need this kind of projects

In today’s era, we are facing an unprecedented series of environmental challenges, driven in large part by human consumption and waste production.

Initiatives such as RECICLOS are fundamental for several reasons:

Environmental Conservation: Recycling is essential to limit the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and in our oceans. Each plastic bottle or can that is recycled is one less element that pollutes our ecosystems.

Resource savings: Recycling saves enormously on the consumption of resources. Making new products from recycled materials requires less energy and better conserves natural resources such as forests, water and minerals.

Circular economy: Initiatives like RECYCLES promote the idea of ​​a circular economy, in which products are not thrown away at the end of their useful life, but are recycled and used to create new products. This is more sustainable in the long run and promotes a way of life that is less dependent on the constant production of new goods.

Awareness and Education: These programs help raise awareness about the importance of recycling and conserving the environment. Through incentives and educational programs, a change towards more sustainable behaviors can be encouraged in society.

Technological solutions to environmental problems: In an increasingly digitized society, the use of technology to facilitate recycling is a logical step. Combining technology with green initiatives can enable more efficient and effective solutions for waste management.

Social responsibility: RECICLOS not only encourages recycling, but also encourages support for local projects and donations to NGOs, which reinforces the idea that taking care of the planet goes hand in hand with taking care of our communities.

RECYCLES, more than an app, is a commitment to our environment and a way of giving back to society for its efforts to preserve our planet. And you, have you joined RECICLOS yet?