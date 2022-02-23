Record screen in Windows 11, without using the Xbox bar and without a limited time

When we want to record the screen in Windows, we usually use two types of resources, the Xbox bar that we can open directly with the Windows key + G, or some third-party program that does this job.

Xbox bar screen recording doesn’t always work. Depending on the applications open, it does not show the floating screens. It is a game recording oriented resource, and it is not always ideal for recording a presentation or a tutorial in Photoshop, to give two examples. In my case it doesn’t work for me doing Blender tutorials, nor doing benchmarks with Photoshop.



Third party applications are as numerous as they are problematic. Many of them only offer a few minutes for free, and others show watermarks until you checkout. It’s fair, everyone should have their business model, but to record very occasionally you’re too lazy to pay for the price of certain applications.

Personally, I use Videoproc for the online courses that I teach, since it allows you to record screen and webcam at the same time, but it is a paid version, and what I want today is to recommend a free app that limits little and is easy to use.

The last one I have used is the one available at this link, a free application with the following characteristics:

– Record the entire screen in HD

– No time limit

– It only shows a small floating app to start and stop the recording, being possible to hide it.

As you can see, the disadvantage is that it doesn’t allow you to record only part of the screen, it always records everything, but for that we have editing programs that we can use to cut what we want later.

If we use the edition with the free Openshot, and we record the audio with Audacity eliminating background noise, we will have a professional recording that we can use anywhere without having to pay anything.

Another possibility is to send the recording to the mobile or tablet, edit it with inshot or another similar editor and leave it as we want in a few minutes.