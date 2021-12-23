Record of Lodoss War Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth on Game Pass: Review

The one linked to the Record of Lodoss War brand is a very special story. At the turn of the 1990s and 2000s, Lodoss War was one of the hottest fantasy franchises from Japan. Born from a story by Ryo Mizuno inspired by a Dungeons & Dragons campaign “mastered“from Mizuno itself, the saga has been transformed into a series of light novels to which has been added a long series of anime, manga and dedicated video games. The new millennium has unfortunately seen the brand lose popularity, wither and be substantially forgotten. from the entertainment industry.

The almost surprise release of the early access version of Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrith on Steam in 2020, however, rekindled a small spark of hope for the series. It was in effect the first single player video game dedicated to the saga to see the light since the days of Advent of Cardice, which was even launched on Dreamcast in 2000. The complete edition was released in the course of 2021, and has now also landed on Game Pass, ready to be reviewed.

Like Symphony of the Night

The game was developed by Team Ladybug, a small independent studio best known for their excellent work with Touhou Luna Nights, and was published by Playism.

It is an openly inspired Metroidvania Castlevania Symphony of the Night (to find out more, refer to the review of Castlevania Requiem, a package that includes Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood), which from the masterpiece of Koji Igarashi and Konami takes up the vast majority of the mechanics and aesthetics, returning practically the same feeling so brazenly and exquisitely 90s. It is useless to go around it so much: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is a product by its very nature quite “vintage”, which aims to revive a formula for success rather than invent something actually new. It does so in a very direct and honest way, without casting smoke in anyone’s eyes.

It is played in the exact same way as Symphony of the Night was played, therefore with an attention paid mainly to exploration and the extreme pleasantness of the level design which, although here it is a bit forced inside a map of small size, it works great and returns excellent sensations in its crossing from one area to another. The real stroke of genius of Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, however, lies in having included within itself the mechanics of the affinities belonging to Ikaruga, applying it within both the combat system and exploration.

Deedlit, the elf protagonist of the game, is in fact able to control two spirits, one of wind and one of fire: depending on the active spirit it becomes possible to absorb attacks of the same type, but becoming weak in the opposite type. This dualism is located at the base of the combat system, but it also has its usefulness in the course of exploration, since it allows us to cross intriguing sections of platforming, during which to alternate with precision their elemental affinities to overcome certain obstacles.

Never change a winning team

Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is effectively the perfect methadone for fight withdrawal from the works of His Majesty Igarashi and in general from those Metroidvania that wink at the mechanics typical of RPGs. Here too, in fact, there are levels and statistics mainly related to one’s rank and equipped weapons.

To simplify the experience, Team Ladybug has ousted the defensive-type equipment, thus allowing a continuous change of only offensive weapons, divided into melee tools of various kinds and bows for ranged attacks, which however play a fundamental role also while exploring. In fact, it often happens to come across corridors blocked by mechanisms that must be removed using the arch and the associated ability of arrows to bounce off metal surfaces. The variety of approach is not lacking, far from it, and what is surprising is the fact that, despite being a basically simple and very condensed title, Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth manages to balance the distribution of skills throughout the adventure without ever being repetitive or boring. We are faced with a short but intense product precisely because what has been inserted into the playful framework is managed with great caution, without ever overdoing it. Of course, Team Ladybug can be blamed for having wanted to risk as little as possible, and it is an absolutely understandable and justifiable vision, but they certainly cannot complain about anything on the side of the overall yield.

Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is a little feast for the eyes and fingertips, nice to see for its elegant Pixel Art and pleasant to play precisely because it teases the memory of Castlevania fans.

It’s hard not to get a little nostalgic thrill seeing animations of the backward dodge or the trail left by Deedlit every time he moves. but yet it is not a question of nostalgia for its own sake, but a very useful way to quickly get in tune with the game’s controls and its combat system, thus allowing you to have a very soft impact with the small (and significant) innovations introduced in the mix.

The problems of being small

Team Ladybug has been infinitely cautious in crafting the game. Early access allowed the studio to correct errors on the run and to reason calmly on the evolution of the work. It is no coincidence that the progression is almost flawless: beyond an exploration at times a bit too linear, Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is an experience in perfect crescendo, capable of dosing very well the skills given as a reward to the player from the first to the last stage.

The problem is that the climax stops too soon: the title can in fact be completed in just under six hours, and you get to the bottom with the feeling that the adventure closes just when it could really explode. While Wonder Labyrinth lacks the layering of Metroid Dread’s maps (by the way, run and read the Metroid Dread review) or Hollow Knight’s narrative depth, playing with it is so good that you never really want to stop, at least not after such a short time. Again with regard to the shortcomings, unfortunately also some technical stumbles should be underlined, at least on PC, the platform on which we carried out the review. In fact, the game suffers in some cases from very consistent slowdowns when the texts appear on the screen. Fortunately, this is a rather limited defect, which certainly does not affect the best moments of the adventure, but which is still quite annoying since it undermines the otherwise excellent fluidity of the movements.

On the shoulders of giants

The narrative of Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is part of a narrative universe that is an understatement to define complex. Record of Lodoss War is the son of an almost Tolkenian concept of Fantasy, in which there is an infinity of races, kingdoms and characters that intertwine in the fantasy world born from the imagination of Ryo Mizuno.

Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is temporally placed in a very advanced phase of the timeline of the series and introduces from the first moments a large enough number of characters that risk confusing those who are meeting him for the first time Lodoss War. Thankfully, the developers of Team Ladybug were still very skilled in the make the title playable and understandable by all, although his melancholy narrative is, for obvious reasons, more impacting on those who are familiar with the saga’s past.