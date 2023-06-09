Record honor: shipments up up to 700% in the first quarter

- Advertisement -

In a smartphone market in severe pain, there is a brand which, despite the current macroeconomic crisis, recorded a record growth: reference goes to Honorthe only one – together with HMD – able to go against the trend, but which even more than the Finnish company has been able to consistently increase the number of shipments.

According to Counterpoint Research, in Q1 2023 the Chinese company was in fact the only one on the world scene to successfully carry out a massive expansion plan, differentiating itself from the competition. In a quarter in which the sector as a whole suffered an annual contraction of 14 percentage points, on the foreign market (therefore excluding China) Honor recorded a growth between +400% in Europe and +700% in Latin America.

Yes, Honor’s growth comes from a much smaller base than the others, since it only became an independent brand (split from Huawei) in November 2020, but the growth trajectory, especially in a declining market, it is positive.

With regard to the European market, one element that gave life to the growth of the brand was the signing of contracts with various resellers and telephone operators – Counterpoint gives the example of WindTre in Italy. “Operators are key to future growth prospects as their sales channels account for around 40% of the region’s smartphone sales in Q1 2023 (and around 55% in Western Europe)”, explains the analyst firm.

Magic 4 Pro was appreciated last year, the company hopes that the same success will be repeated with the new generation presented in February for Europe (together with the folding Magic Vs) and arrived in our country last April. The reception of Honor 70 and the X series was also good, as can be seen from the following graph:

Even better results were recorded in the Middle East (+500%) and Latin America (+700%): Honor entered the top 5 in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Colombia and Peru. Counterpoint believes that Honor intends to adopt a strategy of “three-pronged” attack so as to increase its shares in all segments of the market – starting from the premium one currently represented by Magic5 Pro and Magic Vs. Great attention is in fact given by Honor to the foldable segment considering its potential despite its recent first decline. The analytics company estimates annual growth in overall leaflet shipments of 50% over the next 5 yearsuntil this type of product represents 6% of shipments in 2027.

