record calls on any android mobile with this app

In the past we could record calls on Android with relative ease, but after Android Pie the problems began to arrive. Since then it is still possible to record calls, but with limitations, only for certain devices and often with reduced quality. An easy way to keep recording calls today is with the help of Truecaller.

The last major update to Truecaller included, among other new features, the function to record calls for free, for everyone and with the possibility of recording all calls automatically. We tell you how it works.

Permissions, permissions, and more permissions

There are call recording apps that specialize only in that, like ACR, and there are phone apps that include call recording, like Google Phone or, more recently, Truecaller. The difference is that Google Phone recording is only available in some regions.

If you already use Truecaller, then you can skip all these steps, but otherwise you will have to complete the somewhat exhausting initial setup wizard. Basically, you need to configure the app like default phone and call filter app, in addition to granting permission to your calls, contacts and SMS and accepting the license terms.

At the end of the initial wizard, you are shown directly a screen inviting you to subscribe, which you can close and ignore. Call recording and many other Truecaller features do not require a subscription.

Lastly, remember that call recording may not be legal in your country without obtaining the consent of the second person or even with him. It is also always a good idea to inform the other person that you are going to record the call, even if it is legal.

Even more permissions

Android applications ask for permissions as they are needed, and that is why the first time you try to record a call you will need to grant additional permissions. It is therefore recommended that you do this task before the actual call that you want to record.

Make any call and you will see that the record button appears at the bottom. Press it and you must grant two more permissions: storage and accessibility. Accessibility permission is an old trick used by most call recording apps that allows them to do their job more effectively.

With everything configured, now your mobile is ready to easily record calls every time you press the corresponding button. The quality of the recording will depend a lot on the hardware of your mobile: in my case, the resulting audio was of good quality.

Of course, the recording is still taking place using the microphone, so there will be quite a difference in the volume of your voice and that of the other person. The application recommends that you use the mobile speaker during recording for better quality. Personally, I have tested with and without the speaker and in both cases the result has been acceptable, beyond the differences in volume.

Record all calls

An interesting option of Truecaller is that you can set to record all calls. To do this, open the side panel of the application, and tap on Call recording. Check the box Automatic recording and you will not need to do anything else: all calls will be recorded without any intervention on your part.