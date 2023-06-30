Recommended audiobooks for those traveling in Spain

- Advertisement -

Summer is the perfect time to relax and enjoy a well-deserved vacation. And what better way to do it than by immersing yourself in fascinating stories while exploring the most beautiful corners of Spain? Audiblethe Amazon platform specializing in audio entertainment content, offers you a list of ten essential titles to accompany you on your summer trips.

The charm of Spain through its stories

According to the Ipsos Holiday Barometer 2023, more than half of Spaniards choose their own country as their holiday destination. Whether you prefer the beach, the mountains or nearby destinations, Audible has a story for you. Each of these audiobooks will immerse you in the essence of the most emblematic places in Spain, turning your trip into a unique experience.

Galicia: Mystery and Legend

If your destination is Galicia, Audible offers you two titles that will allow you to discover the magic of this land. ‘All this I will give you’, by Dolores Redondo, will transport you to the majestic Ribeira Sacra with a plot of mystery and family secrets. If you prefer a historical thriller, ‘Aquitaine’, Planeta Award 2020, will take you to Santiago de Compostela in a story of revenge, incest and battles.

Northern Spain: Between the past and the present

If your choice is the north of Spain, Audible offers you two audiobooks that will accompany you on your journey. ‘Among old strangers’, by Luis A. Santamaría, is a thriller that will immerse you in the mysteries of adolescence on the Getxo coast. On the other hand, ‘Puerto escondido’, by María Oruña, will take you on a personal journey and an in-depth investigation in the coastal town of Suances.

Catalonia: Between reality and fiction

If you are going to enjoy your holidays in Catalonia, you can immerse yourself in ‘Malart’, by Aron Sainz de la Maza, an unusual plot where mind games have a special relevance. If you prefer a literary jewel from the 20th century that portrays post-war Barcelona, ​​’La plaça del Diamant’, by Mercè Rodoreda, is your option.

Valencian Community: Love and mystery on the shores of the Mediterranean

If you are a lover of the Mediterranean coast, Audible proposes ‘Until the sun rises’, by Megan Maxwell, a story in which love, family, friends, tenacity and music are very present. For lovers of historical mystery, ‘Las doce puertas’ by Vicente Raga will take you to Valencia in the 14th and 21st centuries.

Andalusia: The scent of the south

For those who choose the Andalusian coasts, Audible bring two audiobooks that will immerse you in the aroma of the south. ‘Fucked’ by María Dueñas, is a comedy about women, freedom and a surreal crime in post-crisis Marbella. If you prefer a thriller, ‘Master Murad’, by Noah Evans, will take you to a night on the quiet coast of Zahara that turns into a great assault.

As you can see, there is something for all tastes.