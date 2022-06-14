RECICLOS, the app with which to recycle and earn incentives with it

Perhaps you are one of those who considers that recycling and contributing to caring for the environment already provides enough reward and it is worth the small effort involved in managing your waste and depositing it in the corresponding container. But… what if, in addition to the satisfaction of protecting our environment and natural resources, you could get incentives and rewards for recycling?

This is already possible thanks to RECYCLESthe first Return and Reward System (SDR) that has been launched in Spain with the aim of rewarding citizens who recycle and protect the environment by offering them sustainable and social incentives.

RECICLOS has been developed by Ecoembes and represents the evolution of the current recycling model, incorporating mobile technology and sustainable incentives. Designed to be used in the process of recycling beverage cans and plastic bottles, it promotes the circularity of the containers that are consumed to give them a new life.

How does RECYCLE work?

RECICLOS is already present in municipalities of all the Autonomous Communities, in yellow containers installed on public roads to which technology has been incorporated to detect their use by citizens participating in the program, as well as in recycling machines that They have been located in other places such as transport stations, shopping and leisure centers…

If you want to be part of this return and reward system for recycling your plastic beverage bottles and cans, all you have to do is download the free RECICLOS app, which is available both on Google Play for Android phones like in Apple Store for mobiles with iOS operating system.

Through this application you can scan the barcode of the cans and plastic bottles that you consume and that you want to recycle. Once this is done, deposit the container in a yellow container or recycling machine and scan the QR code that appears on the container or machine.

This way you will be able to obtain points that you can later exchange for sustainable or social incentives. Among other actions, you can promote sustainable mobility by participating in draws for public transport tickets or bicycles. You can also make donations to NGOs to improve your neighborhood and help those who need it most. For example, the residents of the Murcian municipality of Bullas, are contributing with their RECYCLES to take care of the green areas in what used to be an old landfill, while those of Getafe participate in the planting of trees in areas close to schools.

As you can see, you can easily and simply recycle your cans and plastic beverage bottles and, in addition to contributing to the environment, you can also improve your neighborhood or participate in other social initiatives. Thanks to the integration of technology with the habit of recycling, at Ecoembes we work so that people improve their way of living in a way that respects the environment with innovative solutions such as this one created by The Circular Lab, Ecoembes’s open innovation center, and developed with 100% Spanish technology.

RECICLOS promotes the circularity of our packaging, promotes its selective collection, increases its recycling and advances to meet the European regulatory challenges in terms of recycling. Do not hesitate and download the application now and start recycling and get incentives for it.