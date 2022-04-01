Recent cyberattack against Iberdrola affects the data of 1.3 million customers

Within the wave of cyber attacks that large companies and public bodies in Spain and the rest of Europe are suffering in recent times, it has recently been the turn of the Spanish electricity company Iberdrola.

The matter did not go any further thanks to the notice received by the North American authorities prior to the attack that took place on March 15 through the I-DE Redes Eléctricas Inteligentes, the electricity distribution company of the Iberdrola group.



Still, the attack affected the data of more than 1.3 million company customers. According to what the Iberdrola group reports to the publication eldiario.es, the attackers managed to obtain data such as the DNI, physical address, email address, and even the telephone number of the affected customers, but not the financial data or the electrical consumption.

The company is contacting those affected to tell them what happened and alert them to possible situations of identity theft (phishing) that they could suffer as a result of obtaining data:

be wary of emails or mobile phone messages that do not have a clear identification of the sender, when they ask for confidential information with your account number, payment card data or service access codes

From the National Institute of Cybersecurity (Incibe) they summon those affected to search for themselves on the Internet to verify if their data may be being used without their respective consent.

They specify that:

If after conducting an Internet search of your personal information you find any information that you do not like or that is being offered without your consent, exercise your rights. The Spanish Agency for Data Protection provides you with the guidelines on how to do it

The situation has already been reported to the Central Technological Investigation Brigade of the Police, and has also been reported to the Data Protection Agency by legal imperative.

Measures are intensified due to the increase in attacks on the Internet

Given the increase in cyber attacks that have been taking place as a result of the armed conflict that has been going on for more than a month in Ukraine, the executive chaired by Pedro Sanchez has approved a new National Cyber ​​Security Plan.

Through this plan, it will be possible to reinforce the security of SMEs (small and medium-sized companies) and public organizations in the face of possible new cyber attacks that may occur.

The new plan is accompanied by a Royal Decree-law that contemplates specific security measures through 5G telephone networks, and which have already been in force since yesterday, Wednesday.