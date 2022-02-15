Recensione Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: il ritorno dei Note in grande stile

The time has come for the complete review of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra , the top of the Samsung range that brings the Note concept back to the market, but with a different name borrowed from the Galaxy S. A Note that ate an S21 Ultra, a mix between the two historical families of Korean smartphones that knows a lot of announced success.

We will talk about the new proposition of Samsung in the conclusions, but a long technical analysis of Galaxy S22 Ultra awaits us, since the smartphone offers us several interesting themes, including new SoC, cameras and software features.

INDEX

DESIGN AND ERGONOMICS

DISPLAY AND AUDIO

S PEN

TECHNICAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE

AUTONOMY: BENINO

PHOTOGRAPHIC COMPARTMENT

CONCLUSION AND PRICES

DESIGN AND ERGONOMICS: A DONE AND FINISHED NOTE

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra re-proposes the design of the last Samsung Galaxy Note arrived on the market, it was 2020 and it was Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, August 2020. From the first impact you can understand how the new Galaxy S has little to do with the family “S” and much more with that of the Notes.

This consideration is immediately confirmed by the presence of the slot to accommodate the S Pen, integrated and still improved compared to the past. And it is precisely the presence of the integrated S Pen , which somehow forces us to pass for a “Note” design, probably the most effective considering the space requirements on which to write, the size of the nib and the need to find space. for an adequate battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 77.2 x 164.8 x 8.1 mm

6.9 inches – 3088×1440 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

6.8 inches – 3080×1440 px Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9 mm

6.8 inches – 3200×1440 px Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 78.1 x 160.8 x 7.65 mm

6.7 inches – 2778×1284 px Click here for the complete comparison »

In terms of ergonomics you have to deal with an important product, more uncomfortable than its predecessor due to a width greater than 2 mm and a weight that is felt. The particular shape of S22 Ultra does not facilitate the grip going to compete with the mammoth iPhone 13 Pro Max, compared to which it still manages to retain a slight advantage.

The build quality is very high, there is no lack of IP68 certification against water and dust , which is also transferred to the S Pen, capable of withstanding diving without problems (despite ourselves we have experienced it). Gorilla Glass Victus + front and back , perfect oleophobic treatment on both sides, with the satin back cover that further helps to avoid the permanence of fingerprints.

The arrangement of the rear cameras has already become iconic for Galaxy S22 Ultra: goodbye “tile” and lenses that stand out individually from the “plain”. There are 4 colors available, the model being tested is Burgundy red , then there are Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green, each has a shiny metallic frame matching the satin back cover.

In addition to the 4 main colors, there are 3 special editions that can be ordered from the Samsung store, with delivery times of up to 6 weeks. They are the Red, Blue and Graphite, all with matte black metallic frames, very beautiful.

CAPOGIRO DISPLAY, AUDIO WITHOUT PRAISE

The display of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the elements that are worth the price of the ticket , has a 6.8 “diagonal with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels (QHD +), OLED LTPO technology (1-120 Hz refresh rate) , Dynamic AMOLED 2X with HDR10 + support and a peak brightness in HDR that reaches 1,750 nits.

It’s not a revolution from the already stunning S21 Ultra display but it has improved in some very important aspects such as sRGB and DCI-P3 color space coverage, both 100% and a Delta E on grays that is below 3 points in “natural colors” mode and 100% brightness.

We also measured peak brightness in HDR and it actually comes close to 1,750 nits, obviously in a single point and playing a white pattern in HDR.

Display analysis, the latest grayscale screen is related to Galaxy S21 Ultra

The calibration is not bad even with “vivid colors”, all to the advantage of the reproduction of multimedia contents which, especially in HDR, have an enviable precision . In general, however, what is most striking is the readability outdoors , due to an extraordinary peak of brightness.

In the settings it is also possible to activate an ” extra brightness ” mode which makes the screen almost annoying for the eyes if you are not outdoors. It is really impressive.

The automatic brightness adjustment works well , as is the accurate auto white temperature , which changes the value based on the time of day, a “true tone” found almost hidden under “eye protection”.

STEREO SPEAKER

For a very high quality display we find instead a slightly subdued audio sector , considering the important dimensions of the smartphone we would have expected a better depth and body of the audio. The volume is high, but the sound is not spotless at high levels, slightly lower than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which already did not shine in the presence of some direct rivals, among all the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Both speakers are used in the speakerphone, in the audio settings it is possible to activate the surround effects of Dolby Atmos which, however, do not significantly affect the perceived sound.

S PEN: EVEN LOWER LATENCY

On Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra a new S Pen has been equipped with even improved latency , going from 9 to 2.8 ms and this translates into a natural writing experience and impeccable precision.

Physically the only difference with the past is given by a rubber finish , comfortable for the grip but a little more difficult to extract due to the greater friction it creates with the walls. The integrated Bluetooth LE module remains to be able to take advantage of the Air Gestures and control the smartphone remotely, recharging takes place directly by induction once placed in the smartphone slot.

At the level of functionality there are no particular introductions, the possibilities offered by the stylus were and remain many . They range from writing very complete notes, with text and shape recognition, image attachments, audio, screenshots, drawings; the creation of precise screenshots on which it is possible to write, sign documents, export to PDF, quick notes without having to unlock the smartphone; switching between magnifying glass function, translation function, screen writing, live messages, augmented reality drawing, writing on the calendar, various functions related to multitasking.

With this S Pen there are then the Air Gestures , or gestures that can be performed remotely to control the smartphone, for example to slide the slides of a presentation, or take a photo.

NEW SOC AND PERFORMANCE

We said that the reasons of technical interest on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are many , one of these is the new SoC Exynos 2200, the beating heart around which a first-class technical sheet is built, let’s see it:

Nothing is missing , from connectivity to memory equipment, with only what we could define a “fall in style” for the 8/128 GB version, with RAM and storage that do not go well with the ambitions of a product created for the premium range. .

The 4nm Exynos 2200 SoC also brings to the debut the first GPU made in collaboration with AMD built with RDNA2 architecture. It’s called XClipse 920 and is capable of handling hardware acceleration for ray tracing and variable rate shading .

The CPU has octa-core architecture divided into three clusters : 1 Arm Cortex-X2 core, 3 Arm Cortex-A710 cores and 4 high efficiency Arm Cortex A510 cores. Also equipped with a new dual core NPU and a renewed ISP system for image processing, an eye also for security thanks to an iSE (integrated secure element) module for storing private cryptographic keys.

All this virtually translates into even better performance than last year , doubled computing capacity for the GPU and decreased power consumption. In reality we have experienced a Galaxy S22 Ultra that still needs some roughing , not so much in the bankmark scores which are positive, but rather in normal everyday activities, in which some too many lag is revealed, sporadic slowdowns of the whole interface and a minimum of overheating in stressful situations.

We specify that the model in our possession is a pre-production , it is not final in the software and it could have some imperfection in the hardware. We ran several benchmarks and had the opportunity to compare them to a store-bought 12/512 GB model, in all cases the definitive model – the one you’ll find on the shelves too – proved superior. Attention also to the memory speed, higher especially in writing on the higher storage cut.

The results generally show a good improvement compared to last year, no revolution but great growth potential. On the GPU the matter is further complex, in fact there are no benchmarks or games that can really verify the performance of the graphics chip . Some titles, for example COD Mobile, do not even recognize the GPU and do not allow you to set the game with high graphic details. We have also encountered occasional graphical glitches, browser screen suddenly turning black (on media pages) and misinterpretations of colors in videos, a sign that there is something wrong with the drivers .

For the moment, however, it is superfluous to dwell on the topic of the AMD GPU further, as it is also complicated to establish the exact potential of the complete SoC package. We will certainly return to Galaxy S22 Ultra after the first software updates , also hoping to have some more tools available to put the XClipse 920 to the test and above all to have a more effective firmware available.

AUTONOMY: BENINO, BUT CAN IMPROVE

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra battery is 5,000 mAh , exactly like the previous model, but with a new 4 nm SoC that should significantly lower consumption.

In fact, for the moment we do not deviate from Galaxy S21 Ultra, with about 6 hours of active display spread over a full day of use . It is impossible to complete the two days, but there is room to be able to obtain the safety of a closed stress day without worries. We refer to a situation of mixed use, under WiFi and data networks, with phone calls, social networks, a few minutes of gaming and productivity, with display set at 120 Hz and WQHD resolution.

We specify that the real autonomy of Galaxy S21 Ultra only emerges after several days of use , at least 4 or 5, since like all modern smartphones, the ML system learns from the user’s style of use and adjusts energy management and resources.

Finally, we add that similarly to what has been said for performance, updates will arrive that can further file a little on consumption, we will keep you updated.

DAILY AND SOFTWARE USABILITY

In daily operations Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra performs well, it is a smartphone in which you can experience the great quality of components and software at any time , made up of many small things that make a difference in the long run.

In call, the audio is clean and strong, both in capsule and hands-free, signal reception is always good, with the great plus of being able to rely on two physical SIMs and one eSIM (only two active simultaneously, two physical or one physics + eSIM), the 5G SA, NSA and mmWave networks are clearly covered. The modem can even aggregate 4G and 5G networks to virtually reach 10 Gbps in download.

On WiFi we found some instability, especially with WiFi 6 networks, there is likely to be some bugs to be solved, everything ok instead with WiFI AC, Ultra Wide Band is also supported. Well the rest of the connections and the functioning of the sensors, GPS, Bluetooth, proximity sensor, we have not encountered any imperfections.

It is worth mentioning the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is further improved over the S21 Ultra , becoming faster and more accurate, as well as more secure than optical readers.

Speaking of software, the first big news is that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived with Android 12 (OneUI 4.1) and will receive further 4 generations of the OneUI , therefore approximately 3 or 4 versions of the green robot, for support that extends to 5 years for security patches . The overall user experience remains roughly the same as 4.0, but with some minor additions and improvements. All customization with themes has been enriched, in the camera it is possible to use the Pro mode on all sensors, the system camera should also work in the social apps (for the moment it is not so), further improved interaction with Windows.

Then there will also be a Wallet integrated into Samsung Pay (we do not have a precise timing available for Italy) which should be able to contain payment cards, personal documents such as identity cards, driving licenses, certificates (probably also Green Pass, various vaccination certificates and any) loyalty cards, but also crypto currencies.

In general , the OneUI is always very complete and full of possibilities for the user , on the top of the range then there is no function missing between customization, automation and multitasking functionality. To all this are added some pre-installed apps of excellent quality, such as Samsung Health or Samsung Notes, not to mention the additional potential contained in the Samsung Good Lock.

PHOTOGRAPHIC COMPARTMENT

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a photographic sector mirroring that of its predecessor , in a completely atypical way Samsung has not pushed the accelerator for photographic hardware, focusing more on other aspects. On the other hand, the latest “Ultra” was and still was a reference for quality and versatility in this sector, the new ISP integrated in the Exynos 2200 is enough to give that little additional boost to the potential of the new generation.

Here are the complete specifications of the camera group:

108 MP, f / 1.8, 24mm (wide), 1 / 1.33 “, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

10 MP, f / 4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1 / 3.52 “, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom

10 MP, f / 2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1 / 3.52 “, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f / 2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1 / 2.55 “, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF

Front 40 MP, f / 2.2, 26mm (wide), 1 / 2.82 “, 0.7µm, PDAF

Overall there are no big surprises on the performance of the cameras, the level is that of the Galaxy S21 Ultra in most situations, with slight differences in the interpretation of colors and in the management of noise that sometimes seem to benefit the older smartphone, others the New arrival. S22 Ultra has an advantage in reconstructing images with AI, a situation that occurs in particular by pushing with the digital zoom up to 100X, or at night in very low light conditions.

The quality of the photos is always high in all situations, as already verified on several occasions this photo sector is the right mix of versatility, consistency of performance and performance. The front camera is also very good, probably the best ever on the market, thanks above all to the AF system that improves its performance in photos, videos and even video calls.

In video the quality has improved at night and in low light, certainly thanks to the new ISP, improvements also on the quality of stereo audio capture. In general, the S22 Ultra is a great smartphone for recording videos , it reaches up to 8K resolution at 24 fps and can count on a solid UHD at 60 fps, with active optical and digital stabilization.

We do not go further into the analysis of photos and videos because in fact all the considerations made last year for the Galaxy S21 Ultra remain valid.

IN CONCLUSION

The list prices of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra start at 1,279 euros for the basic version 8/128 GB , go up to 1,379 euros for the 12/256 GB version, 1,489 euros for the 12/512 GB, 1,689 euros for the 12 / 1TB ( sold exclusively on Samsung shop).

By purchasing online and on the Samsung shop by 10 March and registering the product within 30 days on Samsung Members, you are entitled to 2 years of Samsung Care Plus (which also covers accidental damage) and a pair of TWS Samsung Buds Pro headphones (review ) as well as a 30% discount on Wearables and 50% on the power supply (not included in the package). Added to this is a second-hand super-evaluation program (smartphones, PCs, tablets, Macbooks, iPhones and more) up to 750 euros, plus an additional 100 euros discount.

SAMSUNG SHOP PURCHASE LINK

Taking an example of a purchase with super-valuation of a Galaxy S21 (128 GB), you can get 450 euros + 100 euros of immediate discount, the TWS Buds Pro headphones (179 euros of street price currently) and Care + (149 euros in the list) , in short, until March 10 there is a nice package of discounts.

FINAL JUDGEMENT

In conclusion, our judgment can only be positive, Galaxy S22 Ultra simply incorporates everything possible on a technological level in the smartphone world , it is equipped with the stylus that can be both an added value and a fundamental feature depending on the needs. It still has important room for improvement, in particular in exploiting properly and making everything related to the GPU more stable, certainly time and updates are on its side.

The only criticism we feel we can make concerns the proposition on the market of the S22 family. It is a pity that the sacrificial victim of the union between S and Note was the true successor of the S21 Ultra, which we will never see at this point. The renunciation in fact of the S-Ultra chapter was not accompanied by a revision of what the Galaxy S22 are, especially the Plus which could have inherited at least part of the characteristics of the superior model. As things stand, if a user wants the most for his new Samsung smartphone (excluding the foldable ones) he is forced to go to the Galaxy S22 Ultra Note 22 Ultra, with all that this entails, primarily a large and uncomfortable format due to the integrated S-Pen slot, which it would probably gladly do without.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.8”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Phantom Black 2022

€ 1279

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Smartphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.8”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Phantom Black 2022

€ 1379

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Charger included, Cellphone Android Smartphone without SIM 512GB Display 6.8”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 5 Cameras, 108MP, Green 2022

€ 1489

INTEGRATED S-PEN EXCELLENT DISPLAY TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS WITHOUT WAIVER

SOFTWARE STILL TO REFINE THE GPU IS NOT USED STEREO AUDIO NOT AT THE TOP

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available online from Unieuro for 1,279 euros . To see the other 21 offers click here. (updated February 14, 2022, 2:57 pm)