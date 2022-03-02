Recensione Samsung Galaxy S22: dimensioni perfette e tanta sostanza

A title clearly to explain for this Samsung Galaxy S22 review , which is balanced and consistent, has some flaws but in one thing it is perfect: the size. Small the right, or big the right depending on how you like to see it, the fact is that using it every day is always a pleasant experience and on a human scale , so much so that you will find all the other smartphones clumsy and ridiculous.

The new Galaxy S, however, is also much more, it has been renewed from many points of view and like its brothers it still needs important updates.

INDEX

DIMENSIONS AND DESIGN

DISPLAY E MULTIMEDIA

TECHNICAL SHEET AND PERFORMANCE

AUTONOMY

EVERYDAY USE

CAMERAS

IN CONCLUSION

DIMENSIONS AND DESIGN

Let’s start with the real reason why you should consider Samsung Galaxy S22: the size. In my humble opinion it is perfect . How big a smartphone must be is part of personal needs, far be it from me to oblige you to a Matteo-thought but I want to submit you some numbers, which in my opinion decree the success of Galaxy S22.

the width is 70.6 mm, not very little in truth but enough to be covered by the length of an average inch.

the thickness is 7.7 mm and the edge is slightly curved. Had it been more often it would have been a problem, finer would have made it more complicated to grip and the curved edge is perfectly ergonomic with the base of the thumb.

the weight is 167 grams: pick up an iPhone 13 Pro or an S22 Ultra and then S22.

the display is 6.1 inches. Enough to enjoy a TV series and not having to put on glasses to read the screen and / or keep the characters at “max” level playing the part of the elderly gentleman / a.

aspect ratio in 19.3: 9, it does not have a remote control effect but it is not “old school” either.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

6.1 pollici – 2340×1080 px Apple iPhone 13 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.65 mm

6.1 pollici – 2532×1170 px Apple iPhone 13 Mini 64.2 x 131.5 x 7.65 mm

5.42 pollici – 2340×1080 px Samsung Galaxy S21 71.2 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm

6.2 pollici – 2400×1080 px

I repeat, I don’t want to force you to buy it, also because beyond the size there are other fundamental variables to consider, but I can tell you that my experience of use has been fabulous. You do not feel it in your pocket, with one hand you can use it easily to do almost everything and where the thumb does not reach the gestures, this screen with symmetrical frames on all sides and punch hole reduced to a minimum is spectacular, immersive, modern.

And then the design: top construction quality (Gorilla Glass Victus + front and back, IP68), impeccable oleophobic treatment, some refined details such as the black color of the frame with coppery reflections, the click of the keys that is felt under the finger but does not produce no sound, very precise haptic feedback, an anti-slip treatment on the edges ( Deo gratias ). In short, Samsung knows how to build them properly and gave its best on S22 .

DISPLAY E MULTIMEDIA

As anticipated, the display is 6.1 inches, with FullHD + resolution , in 19.3: 9, LTPS technology with officially variable refresh rate between 48 and 120 Hz , HDR10 + support and HDR brightness peak of 1300 nit.

Refresh rate which is a coincidence, first Samsung announced it was a 10-120 Hz LTPO, then it became a 48-120 Hz LTPS, then we tested it in the editorial office and it drops to 24 Hz. Probably Samsung has worked via software to make drop beyond 48 Hz the LTPS screen which has a native minimum frequency of just 48 Hz. Little or nothing changes for the user, also because in any case the LTPO screen would not be exploited to its full potential, as we saw in the S22 review Ultra.

What interests us most is that the screen remains roughly that of the previous generation in terms of quality, the delta E on grays just over 3 and an sRGB and DCI P3 coverage that touches 100%. The peak of brightness is remarkable but does not reach the level of the big brothers S22 and S22 Ultra, which go up to 1750 nits.

It is a beautiful display, satisfying , the 120Hz gives that additional boost of fluidity and the brightness outdoors will be sufficient even during the summer days.

The audio, on the other hand, is not as good, evidently the result of a compromise of space that is easy to guess . The two S22 Plus and Ultra are better, even without being particularly brilliant, while this S22 did not arouse great feelings in me, both from the point of view of the sound pressure and as regards the richness and depth of the sound. It is stereo and is used with double output even in speakerphone, the 3.5 mm audio jack is missing.

Speaking of audio, I would like to point out once again the very complete management of multimedia via Bluetooth, supported here in the 5.2 standard. Almost imperceptible latency, Dolby Atmos effects, equalizer and Adapt sound that allows you to calibrate the audio output according to the physical characteristics of our hearing system.

TECHNICAL SHEET AND PERFORMANCE

Let’s talk about the technical data sheet, between the novelties of the new Exynos 2200 SoC and small differences with the older brother Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 DATASHEET

SoC: Exynos 2200 octa-core a 4nm con tre cluster (1 core Cortex-X2, 3 core Arm Cortex-A710 e 4 core Arm Cortex A510)

Display: Dynamic Amoled 2X LTPS da 6,1″ FHD+ (2340×1080 pixel) in 19,3:9 con refresh rate da 48 a 120Hz, 1300 nit (max)

Memory: RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Internal 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1

Connettività: 5G, LTE, WiFi 6, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Battery: 3,700 mAh and charging up to 25 watts, 15W wireless, wireless PowerShare

Cameras: Main ： 50MP 1 / 1.57 1um F1.8 Telephoto lens ： 3X 10MP 1 / 3.94 1um F2.4 Ultra wide：12MP 1/2.55″ 1.4um F2.2, FOV 120° Frontale：10MP 1/3.24″ 1.22um F2.2

Dimensions and weight: 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm – 167 grams

Colori: Pink Gold/Green/Black/White

Other: IP68 certification, DeX

Compared to the Galaxy S22 Plus the charging is slower (25 Watt vs 45 Watt), the WiFi is ac, not 6E and clearly the battery module is smaller (4,500 mAh vs 3,700 mAh), finally on S22 the standard of UWB (ultra wide band) communication.

All in all I don’t feel like making big criticisms of Samsung for this S22, it is adequate net of a really slow recharge considering the general value of the smartphone . Think what the S22 would have been with its 3,700 mAh and a charge over 60 Watts? A lust from 0 to 100 in half an hour and decidedly reduced autonomy problems. And be careful, let’s not pull the load on the battery over time due to ultra-fast charging, because Samsung with its software teaches us that it is possible to enable an option to unlock maximum power in case of need and stay on lower values. for the daily routine.

PERFORMANCE

The performance of Samsung Galaxy S22 is solid , I have not encountered the lag and freeze problems seen on the S22 Ultra despite a lower technical equipment. Probably the limited screen resolution to FullHD manages to weigh less on a GPU still rather problematic for the whole new Galaxy family with Exynos 2200.

The smartphone is therefore snappy and responsive, it manages gaming well without particular signs of overheating, but very often big problems arise due to the operation of the GPU. For example, when you open a web page with a video when you start playback, the smartphone gets totally confused, freezes and I have had to force restart to get out of the impasse. Here, too, titles like Call of Duty Mobile do not recognize the graphics chip, a sign that the software problem is not trivial and Samsung will have to work hard to fix things.

These considerations strongly clash with the technical value of the SoC, made at 4 nm and with an AMD RDNA2 GPU. We are in the classic situation of hardware that is too advanced for the software update times, a Ferrari without a track in which to run it.

AUTONOMY

Autonomy is a fundamental topic for Samsung Galaxy S22. How long does the 3,700 mAh battery last? To answer this, we ran a one-day live battery, documenting the discharge trend of the S22 Ultra in real time. The result was within our expectations but a bit disappointing: at 6:20 pm the smartphone turned off and the day began by disconnecting the power supply at 8 o’clock. In total we covered around 4 hours and 30 minutes of active display.

We know that Samsung smartphones need a few days to settle down, so here we are after a week to take stock. S22 is slightly improved , you can even total 6 hours of active display with intense use, a little less with average use, while with a little attention you can get to the evening. The connection to the data network or to a WiFi network makes a lot of difference, in the second case the download speed is considerably lower.

An autonomy that leaves you in peace? Clearly not, if the day is intense you can hardly do without a power bank, S22 is not suitable for you if you usually use your smartphone massively during your days.

Is it therefore to be discarded regardless? For granted: no . S22 is great if you have the opportunity to recharge, perhaps in the office or if you spend a lot of time on your PC so you don’t over-stress your smartphone and obviously if you are simply not people who use it intensively.

Consider that now the opportunities for a quick “charge shot” are found everywhere, the only regret, as already pointed out, concerns the ultra-fast recharge, which would have meant a lot for this S22.

EVERYDAY USE

Samsung Galaxy S22 is a smartphone that works well in daily operations , clearly net of the aforementioned problems with performance, especially with the GPU. Everything ok taking into consideration the telephone sector: signal reception is more than good, you can use two physical SIMs or one physical and one eSIM at the same time.

Connectivity has never given problems, from WiFi to GPS everything runs smoothly, even the various sensors, brightness, proximity, barometer, are correctly calibrated and effective . I also say a positive word for the ultrasonic fingerprint reader which is currently the safest and most comfortable hardware solution (considering the need to wear masks) compared to 3D face recognition, it has improved compared to the last generation reaching overlapping speeds. to those of optical sensors.

If Samsung Galaxy S22 is a pleasant smartphone to use, the merit is certainly the software, the OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 . To sum up the qualities of Samsung’s customized interface in one word, I would say: completeness. Nothing is missing, possibilities ranging from customization to advanced functions, with also some interesting news that will arrive in the coming months, including the Wallet that will host cards, official documents and cryptocurrencies.

Excellent news also regarding updates, Samsung has recently extended support to some of its smartphones, including the top of the range “S” line, to 4 major releases of the One UI and 5 years of security patches.

CAMERAS

The photographic sector has finally been renewed on the Galaxy S line of 2022, in particular while the S22 Ultra flagship has remained almost identical to its predecessor, the two S22 and S22 Plus have received those changes that had now become urgent.

The main sensor goes from 12 to 50 MP , an ISOCELL GN5 combined with a 23 mm equivalent lens, F / 1.8 aperture and mechanical stabilization. The telephoto lens also changes from 64 MP to 10 MP but with optical stabilization and above all a non-hybrid 3X optical magnification, finally the ultrawide remains 12 MP and without autofocus, a real shame. The 10 MP selfie cam is also confirmed.

Overall , the photos taken with the S22 are good , we are not dealing with one of those hyper-equipped smartphones but the latest generation hardware updates manage to give that little boost to keep up. In particular, the main camera and the telephoto lens were good , while something more could be done on the wide angle, now most of the smartphones on the high end offer autofocus and in general better quality.

Selfies are discreet, in this the older brother S22 Ultra is clearly ahead. Few surprises in the video field removed a particular care for situations with low light in which the new ISP included in the processor and the adaptive framerate always manage to bring out the best possible image. You get up to 8K but the highlight is represented by a 4K at 60 fps of excellent quality and well stabilized.

IN CONCLUSION

Samsung Galaxy S22 starts from 879 euros in the 8/128 GB version , goes up to 929 euros in the 256 GB variant, for a fairly small price difference that makes the superior model an interesting option.

The price of the smartphone is certainly high, but not so much compared to other alternatives and above all it is accompanied by a series of decidedly tantalizing launch promos. We have now learned about the trade in program with supervaluation of used vehicles up to 750 euros (not just smartphones, take a look at it), to which, until March 10, the Galaxy Buds Pro and 2 years of Samsung Care are added. accidental damage . All in all, with a little shrewdness (for example by combining these prices with store promos) you risk taking home an S22 with a minimal outlay.

I add a personal due consideration, since I had been critical of the technical proposition of the three S22s (a position also reaffirmed by Gabriele in the Galaxy S22 Plus review) with a 22 Plus too far from Ultra. Here, I believe that Galaxy S22 is extremely right, well thought out, well calibrated in hardware and software , without overdoing it but still managing to say something, to bring its own in an increasingly flat and boring smartphone market.

The battery does not last long enough? Honestly, I would buy it anyway, but I understand very well the reasons for those who need something more performing.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone without SIM 128GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Phantom Black 2022

€ 879

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Charger included, Android Smartphone Smartphone without SIM 256GB Display 6.6”¹ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 4 Cameras, Green 2022

€

929

DESIGN AND ERGONOMICS COMPLETE SOFTWARE ADEQUATE PRICE AND EXCELLENT LAUNCH PROMO

AUTONOMY IS REDUCED SLOW CHARGING GPU STILL TO BE FIXED

FINAL VOTE: 8.5

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available online from Unieuro for 879 euros .

(updated February 25, 2022, 4:27 pm)