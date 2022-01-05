Recensione Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: ottimo smartphone ma al giusto prezzo

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) , one of the most talked about, chased and forthcoming smartphones of all 2021 finally arrived in 2022, now we can say that it has been officially presented by Samsung, even if, as you well know, we have it for several days already, and we have extensively talked about it in a video of first impressions.

Galaxy S21 FE has on its shoulders the great success of the previous model and the great expectations that users have placed on it, so its task will not be easy and the list price of 769 euros does not make things easier. In this review we go to find out in every detail.

INDEX

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

DISPLAY E MULTIMEDIA

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET AND DAILY USE

AUTONOMY

CAMERAS

IN CONCLUSION

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is not super original being a mix between the shapes of Galaxy S21 and those of the A52 / A72 series but overall it is appreciated and from the first glance it is characterized as a balanced and well-proportioned product. The back is in polycarbonate and the design is that of the S21 series, with the difference that the plastic cover also involves the camera group (S21 the same portion was in aluminum), the satin aluminum edge, however, combines better with the back cover. compared to the chrome finish of the older brothers. The color of our specimen is graphite, but white, purple and green are also provided, all very soft and elegant pastel colors, in which the color of the frame changes in accordance with that of the back cover.

On the front the frames are very thin and symmetrical on three sides , with the chin slightly more pronounced. The protective glass of the display is absolutely flat and connects directly to the frame without plastic frames (necessary when the frame is not made of metal). At the top, in a central position, there is a small hole that houses the front camera. The perceived build quality is high, as is also demonstrated by the IP68 certification against water and dust with which the device is equipped. The click of the keys is very solid, the couplings are excellent, the grille of the ear capsule is very beautiful, which is practically invisible, set between the aluminum edge and the front glass.

The dimensions are generous but not impossible (74.5×155.7×7.9 mm), it is placed just halfway between Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus , but with the advantage of a rather low weight of 177 grams. All in all it holds quite well in the hand , we would have preferred a narrower thread to facilitate the grip but on the market the dimensional average is much more abundant, so that’s okay.

DISPLAY E MULTIMEDIA

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE display is a 6.4-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X in 19.5: 9 and FullHD + resolution (2340×1080 pixels), the refresh rate reaches 120 Hz, but it can be limited via software to 60 Hz. It is therefore not a variable frequency LTPO display like on the top of the range S21 series. The quality of the panel is excellent , the colors are bright and vivid, the reflections are well managed and the brightness reaches a peak of 1200 nits in HDR (S21 and S21 Plus reach 1300 nits, S21 Ultra exceeds 1500 nits). Calibration is also good, natural and with the possibility of activating additional color profiles.

The audio part is entrusted to a stereo output (main speaker + ear capsule), the output power is good and the sound quality is satisfactory . During calls the sound is always clear and with a good volume, both speakers are used in hands-free. There is no 3.5mm audio jack, while Bluetooth is in version 5.2.

DATA SHEET AND USABILITY

Along the lines of what happened last year, S21 FE was conceived as an “almost flagship” , that is a smartphone equipped with the hardware platform of the top of the range and some prominent features, but with some compromises here and there that allow you to do not raise the price too much.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE DATASHEET SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memoria: 6 GB RAM LPDDR5 + 128 GB UFS 3.1

6 GB RAM LPDDR5 + 128 GB UFS 3.1 Display: 6,4″ FullHD+ Dynamic Amoled 2X, 120 Hz

6,4″ FullHD+ Dynamic Amoled 2X, 120 Hz Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging: 25W + wireless + reverse charging

Audio: speaker stereo

speaker stereo Rear cameras: principale: 12 MP F/1.8 OIS 1/1.76″ Dual Pixel AF ultra wide: 12 MP 1/2.8″ telefoto: 8 MP F/2.4 OIS (zoom 3X) 1/4.4″

Front and internal camera: 32 MP F / 2.2 1 / 2.8 “

Fingerprints: under the display

Connettività : 5G Dual SIM fisico, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Video Type-C+ DeX

: 5G Dual SIM fisico, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Video Type-C+ DeX Weight: 177 grams

Dimensioni: 155,7 x 74,5 x 7,9 mm

155,7 x 74,5 x 7,9 mm Extra: IP68

The performance can be defined as “solid” , the Snapdragon 888 pushes when it is the case and did not give any negative surprises regarding overheating, so good in gaming and in the execution of the heaviest tasks. There are actually some small obstacles but in much more trivial situations such as browsing the home, closing apps, some limping animation, these are the same problems that we had glimpsed in the first update to Android 12 (OneUI 4.0) on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, performance drops that were then resolved with a subsequent update. This also gives us hope for our S21 FE.

The product works great but we have some reservations about the adoption of the Snapdragon 888: wouldn’t a Snapdragon 870 have been better? With the same performance it would have guaranteed a lower energy expenditure and above all a lower list price. But in times of chip crisis, perhaps the reason for this choice is much simpler than one might imagine.

Meanwhile, yet another compliment to Samsung for software management, it is not trivial to release S21 FE with factory Android 12 (and December patch) , not so much immediately but certainly with a view to updates for the future, it means that the smartphone will receive at least Android 13 and 14 (the names may be different, of course). As for the OneUI 4.0 we point out that it is a significant upgrade compared to the previous version, the changes are very small and almost hidden but they are really many, dozens. In this way the Samsung become even more a reference in the Android world as regards the completeness, the care and the pleasantness of use.

We also add that Galaxy S21 FE is fully compatible with the DeX suite, via cable and wireless . No sacrifice on this point so characteristic and important for Samsung devices, in this sense the S21 FE is even better than the Z Flip 3. Two other notes concern the vibration which is only mediocre in precision and power (a bit light) and the fingerprint sensor, which instead does its job very well, is fast, almost never wrong.

We close the “usability” chapter with a comment on the telephone and connectivity part, S21 FE is very convincing about WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, it is also equipped with a barometric altimeter, also good on telephone reception, even if sometimes some blockages have appeared in the data exchange in areas with little coverage.

AUTONOMY

The autonomy of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a classic “all-day battery life” , that is it takes you to the evening, no more, no less, and it does so with a slightly better safety margin than the standard S21 which is a bit stretched since from the first days and becomes a bit “short” when the physiological decrease in battery efficiency begins to show itself. The feeling is that, at least at this moment, the S21 FE has a basal consumption higher than that of the top of the range S21, the cause is probably to be shared between the processor (we know that the Snapdragon 888 is not exactly exemplary) and the software still to be optimized properly. For lovers of numbers we are on about 5 hours of active display, we therefore expected something more but we hope that it will arrive over time, when the S21 FE will also be fully calibrated with the updates.

CAMERAS

The photographic sector of Galaxy S21 FE relies on a 12 MP main camera with 1 / 1.76 “sensor with optical stabilization and dual pixel AF , the sensor we assume is the same as the S21 series; alongside it there is a 12 MP wide-angle lens with 1 / 2.8 sensor and a telephoto lens with 3X optical magnification and optical stabilization, with a resolution of 8 MP, the same as the previous S20 FE. The technical equipment is consistent with the positioning of the S21 FE within the range (remember that the S21 price list started at 849 euros), compared to the S20 FE only the wide-angle that now has a slightly larger sensor changes substantially .

Something more could certainly be done, a consideration that applies first of all to the S21 and S21 Plus and consequently also here. The optimum would have been to see the S21 FE with the S21 compartment and the S21 with at least the main sensor of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The photos are of good quality , clearly the main sensor has an edge in all situations but it clearly emerges at night, where despite the dedicated mode, both wide-angle and telephoto are struggling a lot. In general, however, the S21 FE does not shine when there is no light, although the software is still able to return images “in place” with the exception of the detail.

During the day you can get the best results , the blur is natural, the colors tend to be saturated but often the software processing mistakes the interpretation of the temperature, emphasizing too much the calibration on the sky. Concretely, the colors will be natural only in cloudy sky conditions or on a full sunny day, otherwise they will have an incorrect color (which, however, can be fixed in post production). Well the wide-angle during the day, the quality has increased compared to the S20 FE , even if it does not reach that of the standard S21, but the telephoto lens which struggles in autofocus and often needs a little help with a “tap” from the camera. ‘user, here too quality ok only with good light available.

Overall, perhaps the camera that convinced us the most is the front one, with 32 MP and capable of really giving excellent selfies.

Well in video, you can record clips up to 4K at 60 fps (in this case you can only use the main camera), or in steady mode in FullHD at 30 fps. Great overall quality, good stabilization and you can also use front and rear cameras at the same time. IN CONCLUSION

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is offered in Italy starting from 769 euros in the 6/128 GB memory cut. A price in line with last year’s model, but which inevitably falls from the parts of Galaxy S21 in the basic cut.

In general we are satisfied, the product works well, it is balanced to 360 degrees and has no major defects with the exception of the price of its ists not very salty , to relate clearly to the launch timing, which does not play in his favor. In other words, if the S21 FE had arrived together with the other S21s, there would have been nothing to complain about , the positioning is correct and consistent with the specifications of the range, but we are at the beginning of 2022, with the new generation already upon us and a renewed hardware platform. which is preparing to debut on several new products. In this sense, Galaxy S21 FE arrived too late for its price, but we are sure that the market will run its course quickly and reposition this excellent smartphone on more attractive values.

BUILDING QUALITY DISPLAY QUALITY COMPLETE TECHNICAL CARD HIGH PRICE LIST DATED PHOTOGRAPHIC COMPARTMENT

VOTE: 8.0