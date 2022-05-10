Recensione Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G: la ricarica non è un problema e altre sorprese

Xiaomi is the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world behind only Samsung (first) and Apple (second). It holds about 13% of market shares, and this is largely due to the success that the Redmi Note series is enjoying among the public, concrete smartphones that bring respectable solutions to the mid-range, such as the 120W charging of Redmi Note. 11 Pro + 5G. And it is precisely about him that we want to talk on this occasion, a device compatible with new generation networks and which takes just 15 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.

The mid-range, it was said: yes, because this is where the various brands play their position on the market, and it is here that most consumers turn to find the smartphone that best suits their needs. You want the design now standardized to aesthetic standards seen and reviewed (thanks to the “need” to have the front part full screen), you want the technical characteristics that are now indistinguishable between the various models, the proposals often resemble each other, distinguishing themselves only for small details .

And Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G stands out: Xiaomi has paid particular attention not only to the details – see the rear photographic module, large, yes, but not intrusive and with a certain personality – but also to the smartphone data sheet.

DATA SHEET

FIRST CONTACT

DISPLAY

PERFORMANCE

CAMERAS

DRUMS

CONCLUSIONS

PROS AND CONS

DATA SHEET

Display: AMOLED DotDisplay 6.67 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling up to 360Hz, 1200nit peak brightness, 4.500.000: 1 contrast, DCI-P3, read mode

Processore: MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm

MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm Memory: 8 / 128GB LPDDR4X / UFS 2.2 (6 / 128GB and 8 / 256GB also available). Internal memory expandable up to 512GB

Fingerprint sensor: side

Cooling system: LiquidCool Technology 2.0

Dual SIM: single, ibrida (SIM1+SIM2 or SIM1+microSD

Connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, IR, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC

Audio: 2x speaker, Hi-Res, Dolby Atmos, jack da 3,5mm, audio by JBL

2x speaker, Hi-Res, Dolby Atmos, jack da 3,5mm, audio by JBL OS: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

Cameras: Front: 16MP, f / 2.4, video up to 1080p @ 60fps Posteriori: 108MP principale, f/1,8 8MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2 2MP macro, f/2,4 Video fino a 4K @30fps

Battery: 4.500mAh with HyperCharge 120W charging (120W charger in package)

Dimensions and weight: 163,65×76,19×8,34mm for 204g

Color: Forest Green (also available in Graphite Gray and Star Blue)

FIRST CONTACT

Once the package is opened we are faced with a certainty and two “surprises”: the first is … the smartphone – to which we will return very soon – the second are the presence of a transparent case (minimal, but always very welcome) and of the 120W charger . The transformer is huge, useless to deny it, as well as being very heavy. But this is the price necessary to be able to rely on an exceptional charging system. I had never had the opportunity to test such a smartphone, and the fact that Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G loads from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes shows the other devices available on the market in a different light.

Let’s go back to talking about the smartphone: the supplied model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory , the color is Forest Green . Nothing to say: I like this shade, it is discreet but at the same time gives an extra touch of personality which – in the flatness of the market – does not hurt at all. And the play of light by changing the angle is really pleasant.

The weight is not exaggerated – 204g – and it is well balanced, a feature that allows you to hold the smartphone without too much risk of it slipping out of your hand while consulting a web page or writing a message. But pay attention to the flat edges: the grip is not always the best, better insert the smartphone immediately in the supplied case to avoid unexpected events. Too bad, because hidden behind the cover – albeit transparent – it loses something (which obviously applies to all smartphones on the market).

The body offers rounded corners, the effect is from a high-end product, also thanks to a good screen-body ratio made possible by the discreet presence of the hole for the front camera and by the decidedly thin edges, including the lower one. The left side is clean, the right one houses the volume rocker (maybe I would have placed it slightly lower, but so be it) and, below, the power button with integrated fingerprint sensor . In this regard, its operation is good: it is reactive, unlocking occurs at the first try. On the upper edge we find the 3.5mm jack, the speaker (by JBL), the second microphone and the IR sensor. At the bottom there are the second speaker, the “main” microphone, the USB-C port and the dual SIM slot (hybrid, in the sense that instead of the second SIM you can insert a microSD to expand the internal memory).

And finally the back of the body, completely flat, interrupted only by the photographic module positioned at the top, on the left, with a thickness of about 1mm. It is rectangular in shape and, although it is composed of a single block, to the eye it appears separated into two parts: the upper (glossy) one is occupied by the main 108MP sensor, the lower square-shaped one houses two cameras – 8MP ultra wide angle and 2MP macro – and the LED flash.

DISPLAY

Among the elements that most characterize Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G it must certainly be mentioned the display, a large 6.67-inch AMOLED very bright (1200nit as a peak, not bad) and with FHD + resolution. The mid-range of smartphones is now getting us used to higher quality than in the past, but it must be said that Xiaomi in this device has aimed to offer an excellent quality solution.

There is also the possibility to set the refresh rate, with the double option 60-120Hz . It is clear that the second is more energy-intensive than the first, but once 120Hz has been selected, it is unlikely that you will be willing to go back. In spite of everything, however, in some (sporadic) cases I have found small obstacles in the scrolling of the pages.

PERFORMANCE

The combination Dimensity 920 – MIUI 12 (the installed version is 12.5.4 stable) works, and works well. The smartphone is responsive, there are some obstacles, as mentioned, but it is sporadic. And when you need a little more power, there is the memory extension that allows you to virtually increase the RAM by borrowing 3GB from the storage: from 8 you go to 11GB, a little more you feel in terms of performance. but don’t count on it too much anyway: virtual is one thing, physical RAM is another thing.

And if you think that Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G heats up, you are wrong: the LiquidCool 2.0 technology works very well, I have never felt the smartphone heat up even putting it under stress. The internal temperatures are constantly kept under control, and this is good for both the performance and the autonomy of the device.

In general, the smartphone behaves well , from the bright display that returns images with colors faithful to reality, well readable even outdoors, up to the unlocking method, which if it is not lightning fast we are close. Just the scrolling sometimes does not seem to respect the refresh rate set at 120Hz, there have been cases in which an “adaptation” to the loaded page was needed to then make everything go smoothly, as well as a refresh rate of this level should guarantee.

The audio is also good (by JBL) : the reproduction of music and multimedia files is excellent and balanced, the two speakers positioned one in the upper part of the smartphone, the other in the lower part are much appreciated. During phone calls the audio is slightly subdued, especially when listening.

CAMERAS

Totally personal and subjective thought: I have never loved the third macro camera , it almost seems that it is put there just to make up the numbers. I would have preferred a tele instead, perhaps even moderate (2x?), To be combined with the 8MP ultra-wide angle that Redmi has integrated on the Note 11 Pro Plus 5G. Despite this, I tried to take some macro shots, with decent results . It is a type of photography that is not done every day, and one can gladly do without it (from a smartphone, of course, quite another thing is true for cameras with dedicated lenses).

The 8MP ultra wide-angle with f / 2.2 aperture is normal, it does what it has to do discreetly as long as the lighting conditions are satisfactory. Good distortion correction (via software) that allows us to take some shots of houses or monuments without the “pyramid” effect. Discrete colors, even if tending to a warmer tone than the main sensor.

Last, but certainly not least, is the 108MP main sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture . Here, too, a distinction must be made between optimal and non-optimal lighting conditions. In this second case you have to be satisfied, the details are scarce and those shots are better that they remain confined to the small display of the smartphone ( small compared to a tablet, PC or Smart TV, of course). We are helped by the night mode which, without working miracles, improves the image as long as (obviously) you stand still – even better if with the smartphone resting on a tripod.

Photo taken in night mode

But a ray of light is enough to change everything. Yes, with the Sun the main cam amazed me: colors never too shot, many details, excellent white balance, excellent balance between light and shadow areas, without the scene being burned. I liked the naturalness of the shots , which really faithfully reproduce reality without that filter effect that we often find on many smartphones. The main sensor, as well as the battery, is the surprise I didn’t expect .

View in Full Screen

Last note on the 16MP front camera : the shots are good, as long as there is light and the subject is still. If selfies are a priority, it’s better to turn to something else.

DRUMS

Here it is, the second surprise of this Redmi. The battery is large – 4,500mAh – and in itself is capable of providing a decent autonomy. If we then add a careful management of consumption guaranteed by a mature MIUI, that’s it. With normal use I arrive at two days – and I also have a bit of margin left – while with more demanding use – screen on for longer, Android Auto connected, maps, a few dozen photos and Brawl Stars (for a tot of time, the smartphone in these cases is seized from me by the children …) it is not at all a utopia to arrive in the evening with still a good 20% of autonomy.

And if autonomy is promoted with flying colors, the same must be said for the 120W HyperCharge charging system . This was the first time I tried a smartphone with ultra-fast charging, and now returning to “normal” will be more difficult … It is priceless to go from 0 to 50% in less than 10 minutes, the only price to pay is having to carry behind a charger – included in the package, we remind you – bulky and heavy.

CONCLUSIONS

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is a mid-range smartphone with pros and cons, obviously valid for all devices on the market. We are in an extremely populated segment full of competition and – needless to deny – the risk is that between one product and another the differences are very few, if not non-existent.

Here are some elements that play in Redmi’s favor: first of all the long-lasting and lightning-fast battery in charging, and then the main camera – the 108MP one – which gave me satisfaction especially outdoors, with good colors and an HDR that , when activated, it’s not too intrusive either. Positive note also for the back of the body, with its iridescent green color that stands out, despite remaining discreet. If you are thinking about buying, I would recommend this shade.

Price chapter: I’ll be brief here. 450 euros (list price) for this smartphone I think they are too many , despite the overall judgment being positive. The street price corresponds more to the quality of the product, and around 350-380 euros I consider it among the best smartphones that you can buy today in this price range.

PROS AND CONS

Aesthetically

refined Bright display with 120Hz frequency

Super autonomy

Very fast recharge

Main camera

Macro camera useless Display sometimes jerky List price a bit too high

VOTE 7.3

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available in both global and Italian versions.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Smartphone, Hyper Charge 120W, 108MP main camera, FHD + AMOLED 120Hz display, 4500mAh, MTK Dimensity 920, 8 + 128 Graphite gray [Global version]

355 €

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G – Smartphone 6 + 128GB, 6.67? 120Hz FHD + AMOLED, MediaTek 920, 108MP camera, 4500mAh, 120W HyperCharge, Green (IT + 2 year warranty) Alexa hands free