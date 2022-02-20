Recensione Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: poco coraggio ma tanta resa

Today the latest details have been announced on the arrival of the new Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in Italy, it will be available for purchase in a couple of weeks online and in the main electronics stores with prices starting from 379 Euros . As always, a highly anticipated product, which together with its younger brothers Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 completes the “Redmi” line-up for the mid-range of 2022.

With the complete review let’s find out what has changed compared to the last generation, strengths, weaknesses and everything important you need to know.

INDEX

#ATTENTION TO THE NAME

#WHAT HAS CHANGED

#HOW IS IT GOING

#AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

#CAMERA

#CONCLUSION AND PRICES

ATTENTION TO THE NAME

Let’s start first of all from the name, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, not to be confused with Redmi Note 11 Pro , between the two the wording 5G changes but under the hood the engine changes, that is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 for 5G and a Mediatek Helio G96 for the normal version.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 76.1 x 164.19 x 8.12 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px Redmi Note 11 Pro 76.1 x 164.19 x 8.12 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px Redmi Note 11S 73.9 x 159.9 x 8.1 mm

6.43 inches – 2400×1080 px Redmi Note 11 73.87 x 159.87 x 8.09 mm

6.43 inches – 2400×1080 px

All the rest of the components remain the same, with the exception of the memory and RAM configurations.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, however, starts with the basic version 6/64 GB, then goes up to 6/128 GB, while the 5G model is only available in 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB cuts. With the same memory size, or 6/128 GB there are 30 Euros of difference between the two models.

Which one to buy? Much will depend on the offers of the moment and on the physiological devaluation that will mark the trend of the market price. We tend to advise against Redmi Note 11 Pro in the basic version , 64 GB of internal memory are few and will be tight after some time, the more balanced version is therefore the 6/128 GB for both, if the price difference should result contained within 50 euros, then it is certainly worth orienting oneself on the 5G model, if instead the gap was wider it is also good to evaluate the standard model.

Keep in mind that the Redmi Note 10 Pro still remains a valid choice today, it does not have 5G but if it were to save you a lot compared to the standard 11 Pro, choose it lightly, we will see in this review that the generational changes are very few.

WHAT HAS CHANGED

Xiaomi, with its Redmi line, has always been rather courageous in offering quality hardware at very competitive prices, this is the main ingredient that has driven the important sales volumes in Italy in recent years.

With the 11th generation things have changed a bit, there have been no major changes and roughly Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G reflects what was Redmi Note 10 Pro , with some rather marginal changes in the overall user experience and some features that historically accompany the Redmi Notes, such as build quality and attention to the multimedia sector.

DESIGN

The design has undergone a restyling that has made the smartphone more modern and in step with current trends. Proof of this are the square edges and the flat back cover, a trend that we will surely see repeated on various products over the next few months.

The back in addition to being flat is also finished with a satin, glass treatment and feels immediately to the touch.

The general dimensions and ergonomics remain those of 2021, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is a rather large smartphone that focuses more on multimedia than on handling, its 76 mm of width and the weight of 202 grams do not lie, coming from the test of Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra hasn’t changed much the feeling in hand, always “beasts” it is.

DISPLAY

The display is always one of the strong points of the Redmi “PRO”, as last year the smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED screen and FULLHD + resolution , with a refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz (not dynamic). The maximum brightness outdoors has changed slightly, going from about 400 to about 600 nits, while the peak in HDR remains at 1200 nits.

Numbers aside, we note the small increase in situations of common use, in principle, however, the display remains from the upper range, without a shadow of a doubt the most interesting and valid aspect of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

SOC

The other important feature that changes compared to the previous generation is the SoC which, as we have already emphasized on many occasions, is increasingly the essential element around which all the components of the smartphone rotate and which immediately influences its behavior.

We move from Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G to Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G , an apparent step back in the Qualcomm product line, but a real step forward in terms of connectivity and partially also of performance.

The regret is, for a Snapdragon 778, 778+ or 780 that would have closed the circle with a nice cherry, but be careful to snub the 695, because it is a modern SoC in many aspects, made at 6 nm and based on Core A78 and Core A55, just like the older brothers, definitely superior to a 732G, which belongs to an old generation of CPU, both in the fundamental elements and in the architecture and production process.

The limits of the 695 do not emerge so much in the performance (on balance compared to the 778G only 1 Kryo Prime core at 2.4 GHz is missing replaced by 1 Kryo Gold at 2.2 Ghz) but rather in the support for recording and playback of multimedia files ( Spectra 346T) and connectivity (X51 modem), slightly lower than the 700 line.

For this reason , videos beyond FullHD + cannot be recorded , HDR videos are not supported (never mind since the display is not HDR) there is no WiFi 6, and 5G virtually reaches 2.6 Gbps in download instead of 3.7 Gbps as on the 778 5G.

TECHNICAL SHEET OF REDMI NOTES 11 PRO 5G

Display: DotDisplay AMOLED 6.67 “FHD + with refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling up to 360Hz, 1200nit, DCI-P3, Reading mode 3.0, contrast 4.500.000: 1, Gorilla Glass 5

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

LiquidCool technology

memory: 6 / 64GB, 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB (LPDDR4X / UFS 2.2) – internal memory expandable up to 1TB

connettività: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, IR, jack da 3,5mm, GPS

fingerprint sensor: lateral

dual SIM: ibrido

cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.4 posteriori: principale 108MP Samsung HM2 da 1/1,52″ con pixel binning 9-in-1, pixel da 0,7um (2,1um), f/1,9, doppia ISO nativa 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 118 °, f / 2.2 macro 2MP, f/2,4

audio: 2x speaker

battery: 5.000mAh, fast charging 67W (50% in 15 minutes)

OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 11

dimensions and weight: 164,19×76,1×8,12mm for 202g

water resistance: IP53

colori: Graphite Gray, Polar White, Atlantic Blue

HOW IS IT GOING

Someone will remember that last year we postponed the full review with respect to the launch of the Redmi family due to several youth problems, which were then resolved over time.

Fortunately, this year is a whole other story, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G immediately gave us the impression of a well-functioning smartphone from all points of view. The performance is solid, there are no lag or jamming (we recommend disabling the virtual RAM expansion), even in gaming it knows its stuff, without ever overheating or indecision even in the heaviest apps.

Certainly thanks to the processor but also to a software that is finally well optimized, free from annoying bugs, the MIUI 13 , but still with Android 11. A mix not as strange as you might think in the Xiaomi world, so much so that the update will arrive soon to Android 12 but always on MIUI 13, which will likely bring all the news that are currently missing.

In fact, there is no trace of the new functions brought by the latest version of MIUI, with the exception of the expansion of virtual RAM memory. Not bad, the customized interface is already very complete and full of possibilities between customization and functionality.

Very well on the whole telephone part: reception is effective even in areas with little coverage, no problem with carrier aggregation, the audio in the capsule is loud and stereo when you switch to the speakerphone, finally you can record calls. Everything is fine even in dual SIM management, with both slots that, one at a time, can connect to 5G.

And the proximity sensor? Yes, it’s still virtual! Incredible, really, but Xiaomi continues in an at least questionable choice, probably due to contracts in place with Elliptic Labs, the house that provides the software necessary to simulate a virtual proximity sensor.

The good news, however, is that, contrary to expectations, it seems that this system works well on Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. It happened to us on one occasion, over about a week of use, that the screen turned on again while the smartphone was in the ear during the call, zero problems instead with the vocal notes.

Giving you the certainty that Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will not create problems with the proximity sensor is impossible, but at least we started off on the right foot.

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

Read carefully, this paragraph will most likely be the one that will make you decide to buy Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The battery is 5000 mAh, the autonomy is mouth-watering , you go for the 8 hours of active display with the screen set at 120 Hz and no renunciation on the functions (AOD on all). Translated we are on two full days of average use and no fear of intense stress phases, to which the smartphone reacts surprisingly well.

For example, very rarely it happens to try a product that does not dry up with hotspot activated, Redmi Note 11 Pro instead seems not to notice it. If the credit goes to the SoC, then some sacrifices on the specifications are welcome.

Sacrifice that certainly should not be discounted when it comes to charging: 67 Watts (only with cable, there is no wireless charging) and charger included in the package, together with its cable. In 45 minutes you go from 0 to 100%, in 15 minutes you reach 50% , what else?

CAMERA

The photographic sector of Redmi Note 11 Pro is almost the same as that of the predecessor, to be precise, the 2 MP depth sensor disappears and the macro sensor goes from 5 to 2 MP. The main camera is the most valuable piece of the trio, 108 MP but without optical stabilization, with the usual ISOCELL HM2, an 8 MP ultrawide with fixed focus and 118 degrees FOV completes the array.

The photos are good during the day, less good when the light goes down. We are in line with the main competitors at around 300 Euros, while some products close to 400 are able to offer better hardware and performance. Xiaomi has not implemented a really effective night mode, so to get good photos at night you need to have a steady hand, moreover it is not possible to take advantage of the ultrawide.

Just the wide angle is convenient to offer a different point of view, but the quality is not that great, as indeed on all relatively cheap smartphones, to have something more you must at least double the budget.

The macro cannot be classified, 2 MP are very few for 2022, on the other hand the focus is fixed so it is not easy to guess the right distance from the subject. Avoidable.

Selfies are quite good, you have to remember to disable the many face enhancement effects if you are not a lover of glossy photos, otherwise you will have something to indulge yourself.

Videos that can only reach sufficiency, stop at FullHD at 30 fps, are good to tell the truth but the resolution and frame rate are anachronistic and inadequate for a smartphone that touches the 400 Euro list.

IN CONCLUSION

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is a smartphone that we liked overall , autonomy as mentioned is a marvel, but it does well at 360 degrees and the proximity sensor this time seems to do its job. Above all, it manages to convince the general good functioning since day one, now a rare commodity in the Android world.

The list price is 379 Euros for the 6/128 GB version and 399 Euros for the 8/128 GB version , here is the problem of this smartphone is precisely in the price, which has grown significantly compared to last year without however having been really introduced. something that could change its value, excluding the processor with 5G support, which, however, we consider simply a necessary addition to stay in step.

Music has changed compared to a few years ago, there are new fierce competitors, many valid smartphones offer more at lower prices and many new products will arrive in the coming months, if Xiaomi does not want to focus on unmissable prices, then it must try to give something more from a technical point of view.

Do we recommend it? Certainly yes but at the right price.

AUTONOMY MULTIMEDIA GOOD GENERAL OPERATION

PHOTO COMPARTMENT ONLY SUFFICIENT LIST PRICE HIGH VIDEO ONLY FULLHD

FINAL VOTE: 7.0