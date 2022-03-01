Recensione Motorola Edge 30 Pro, rapporto qualità/prezzo al top!

I want to start this review with a small but significant anecdote. At the beginning of last December I flew to Hawaii on the occasion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit and I brought with me the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, the latest top of the range of the company that arrived in Italy in October, more than three months after the official announcement. , definitely lagging behind the competitors’ flagships.

Here, in order not to repeat the mistake of 2021, we are already here with Motorola Edge 30 Pro in our hands, ahead of many competitors and, among other things, the first smartphone based on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 to end up on our desks. Snapdragon 8 Gen1 which, to close the circle, is the most recent Qualcomm platform announced on the occasion of my trip to Hawaii. But that of the launch timing is not the only one of the “errors” that Motorola has corrected with this new flagship: in this Edge 30 Pro we find the answer to many of the requests made by users who own the previous Edge. But let’s proceed in order and I’ll tell you everything.

ERGONOMICS AND MATERIALS

I’ll start immediately by telling you that Edge 30 Pro is an important smartphone, even in terms of size . On the other hand, the 6.7-inch diagonal display cannot roll up or disappear and therefore the footprint is absolutely to be taken into consideration, no more than that of other products with similar displays but in any case it is a significant data. But I absolutely appreciated the fact that the display has no curved edges, I’m not a fan of it and never will be so, at least as far as I’m concerned, a plus for this smartphone.

Dimensions aside, we certainly cannot deny the care with which this Edge 30 Pro has been assembled and the feeling of a premium product that you feel when you hold it. The satin finish of the back cover is very beautiful, leading to a pleasant play of light and shadow depending on how it is struck by the light. At the same time we are talking about a finish that does not retain fingerprints even if it makes the smartphone a little more slippery than normal. Fortunately, in the package you will find a classic transparent silicone cover that can help you protect it right away.

Speaking of materials, we have glass for both the front and rear while the frame is made of fiberglass, certainly a differentiator in a sea of ​​plastic and metal alloys. In the lower part of the frame itself we find the USB-C 3.1 , the trolley for the double SIM card (there is no memory expansion) and one of the two speakers; the second is inserted in the frame with the ear capsule.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 75.9 x 163 x 8.79 mm

6.7 inches – 2400×1080 px Motorola Edge 20 Pro 76 x 163 x 7.99 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px

Along the right side we find the volume rocker and the on and off button that integrates the sensor for fingerprint recognition . The positioning of these two elements is, in my view, the biggest “defect” in terms of autonomy. Both are placed really too high and force us to change the handle every time we want to reach them. Imagine finding yourself in this uncomfortable situation every time you have to unlock your smartphone, certainly not the best in life.

Position aside, the fingerprint recognition sensor is always very fast and precise , the smartphone unlocks immediately and I have never noticed any uncertainties during this operation.

DISPLAY AND AUDIO

As mentioned above, the generous dimensions of this smartphone are largely due to the presence of a 6.7-inch diagonal display that is very very similar, if not identical, to the one used last year on the Edge 20 Pro. We are talking about a unit made with pOLED technology and characterized by a FullHD + resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz .

The refresh rate can obviously be changed within the settings menu, where we find three possible options. The automatic one leaves the smartphone to manage the refresh rate which will vary from 48 to 120 Hz depending on the situation, without ever reaching 144Hz. Then there is the 60Hz mode which maintains this frequency all the time and the 144Hz one where the maximum refresh rate is forced in all situations in which it is supported. Be aware that by activating this setting the energy consumption is logically higher.

Apart from the refresh rate, however, we are talking about a good quality panel characterized by very deep blacks and a constant maximum brightness on the whole panel very close to 500 nits . The contrast ratio, as for all OLEDs, is very high and this allows us to have a good visibility outdoors despite the not-record-breaking brightness. Then there is support for the HDR 10+ standard with a peak brightness of about 700 nits. Not bad the factory calibration which guarantees a very good color reproduction. In natural color mode, the average delta E’s of grayscale and colors are both less than 3 with 95% coverage of the sRGB standard.

A display that therefore does not offer any exorbitant features but which is still of good quality and will certainly not make you regret the purchase. In the same way, the audio sector does not make any kind of record but it is much better than last year. Motorola has in fact welcomed the criticism of the Edge 20 Pro’s mono audio and has therefore equipped this Edge 30 Pro with a second speaker , actually using the ear capsule.

The volume is good, as is the quality which is in the average of most other solutions of the same range. As always, they lack a bit of bass but the highs and mids are nice sharp and defined. Also good is the quality of the speakerphone that uses the speakers, and more generally of the audio on call. I did not have any particular problems even with the reception which seemed to me absolutely up to a top of the range. There is obviously 5G but also WiFi 6e and Bluetooth 5.2. As already mentioned there is no microSD slot but we have dual sim support with the possibility of having 5G on both cards, obviously only active on one at a time.

HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE

And here we are talking about what is hidden under the body of this Edge 30 Pro. Let’s start from the heart of the solution or the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, the first Qualcomm chipset made with a 4-nanometer production process . We are talking about an octa-core SoC with a new Core Prime based on Cortex X2 with an operating frequency of 3GHz, three Performance Cores and 4 Efficency Cores, all flanked by an Adreno 730 GPU and an X65 5G RF System modem. This is the first smartphone we try equipped with the new chipset of the US company and I must say that I was absolutely satisfied with its behavior in every situation.

Moto Edge 30 Pro is super responsive and very fast in any operation, so reactive that at times it even seems to respond to commands before they are even given. Definitely thanks to the power of the processor but also to the speed of the memories which are UFS 3.1 type for storage (256 GB) and LPDDR5 for what concerns the 12 GB of RAM. As already on other devices it is then possible to allocate part of the storage memory as additional RAM, thus bringing the total RAM to 15 GB. I honestly don’t see a situation where 15GB of RAM can come in handy but the option is there and you should know that.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 PRO DATA SHEET

Display: 6.7 “pOLED, FHD + (2400 x 1080), 20: 9, 144Hz, HDR10 +

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU

RAM: 12GB

Internal memory: 256GB

Cameras: Rear main wide angle: 50MP, Omnivision OV50A aperture f / 1.8, OIS Rear ultra-wide angle secondary: 50 MP aperture f / 2.2, FOV 114 ° Rear secondary depth camera: 2 MP f / 2.4 Wide angle front: 60 MP, f / 2.2

Battery: 4,800 mAh dual-cell

Charging: wired 68W, wireless 15W, reverse 5W

Connectivity: 4G / 5G SA, Dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and Wi-Fi 6e

Audio: stereo

Other: IP52 certified, front and rear glass and fiberglass for the frame

OS: MyUX based on Android 12

Dimensions and weight: 163 x 75.9 x 8.79mm / 196g

Excellent performance then, also followed by a very good temperature management. I have been using this Edge 30 Pro for a week and have never felt the smartphone get excessively hot. Just during longer gaming sessions it can happen that the back cover gets a little warm but never anything to worry about or that conditions its use.

All thanks only and only to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1? In large part yes, but let’s say that software certainly gives a certain contribution. We are obviously talking about Android 12 customized with Motorola’s MyUX . I have said it on other occasions and I repeat it: this is probably one of my favorite UI. The customization applied by the company is not invasive at all and the feeling remains very similar to that of the stock operating system.

An excellent base, therefore, which has been embellished over time with a series of very useful tools such as those related to Moto Action and Moto Display. The USB-C 3.1 with Display Port 1.4 support also allows you to make the most of the Ready For function, which can also be activated via Wireless and allows you to have a desktop interface designed to maximize productivity on a large screen. .

With the latest version of MyUX, on this Edge 30 Pro, the ability to access a series of quick links to smartphone applications and functions by double-tapping the power button was then added.

CAMERAS

When we talk about top-of-the-range smartphones, the judgment regarding the cameras becomes more and more valuable. This Edge 30 Pro has three modules on the back of which only two are really used for shooting. The main camera offers an Omnivision sensor, to be precise an OV50A, 50 megapixel with wide lens, f / 1.8 aperture and optical stabilization. We are talking about a CMOS sensor launched last year and still not very common. One of the main features is the phase detection focusing on the entire surface of the sensor itself, which is one of the elements that I appreciated the most. Beyond the surface covered by the focus, it is the speed of the same that is really very good, both in photos and in video.

Alongside the main module we find a second camera with ultra-wide optics, autofocus, and 114 degrees of viewing angle . Also in the case of this module the sensor behind the lens offers a resolution of 50 megapixels but the lens itself is a little less bright; in detail we are talking about an aperture f / 2.2.

Both modules then use quad pixel technology which substantially places 4 pixels side by side and manages them as if it were a single larger pixel and capable of capturing more light and more information, especially useful in the most complicated conditions. Precisely for this reason the photos taken by default have a resolution of 12 megapixels but offer pixels of 2 micrometers for the main and 1.28 for the ultra wide. To shoot at 50 megapixels, you need to activate the appropriate mode in the camera settings menu. The third module, with a 2 megapixel sensor, is instead the classic camera used to collect information on the depth of field, it does not take pictures but helps to improve the blur effect of portrait photos.

The photos taken with the main camera are very good during the day , characterized by bright colors, good contrast and excellent sharpness. As I said before, the focus is very fast and also precise, while the opening of the lens allows you to obtain a pleasant blur even without activating the portrait mode. Even complex conditions such as backlighting are handled well by an HDR that still maintains very natural hue and contrast.

In the evening, or in any case in the presence of little light, the judgment is obviously less good , but compared to other products it changes a lot depending on the light conditions . In the most complex conditions, those in which there is very little light, the intervention of the night mode is often even excessive; the algorithm, in an attempt to artificially illuminate the scene, often exasperates this illumination by creating a lot of background noise which consequently causes the images to lose sharpness and contrast. In more normal situations, on the other hand, with perhaps a few more artificial light sources, the result is much better, the photos are more defined and it is also possible to maintain a more correct and close to reality white balance.

Moving on to the wide angle, during the day we have shots qualitatively in the average of the wide angles of most high-end products. Nothing that stands out then, but the images are still sufficient both for sharpness and for the management of lights and colors. The presence of focus is certainly a plus to be taken into consideration, especially in relation to the macro mode, which allows you to take home some impactful photos, with often curious shots.

Very different speech, however, for the photos taken in the evening, with low light this camera struggles enough and even with the help of the night mode we have enough images to be posted on social media but nothing more. In fact, with a minimum of magnification you immediately notice the lack of sharpness and a lot of background noise.

Motorola has also paid particular attention to what concerns the front camera . Positioned in a hole in the upper part of the display, it is equipped with a 60 megapixel sensor that adopts the same quad pixel technology as the rear modules. The selfies we can get are really very good, and are characterized by excellent sharpness and very good light management. Even in complex situations, such as in the case of backlighting or imperfect ambient lighting, we are able to take home more than enough shots.

Then we cannot fail to mention the video component. The maximum resolution available is 8K at 24fps while 4K theoretically goes up to 60fps . I write theoretically because the sample in my hands allows you to activate the 60 frames per second only in full screen mode, with the activation that is however a little cumbersome. The more classic 16: 9 stops at 30fps but taking a look at the data sheet it could be just a bug, obviously we will have to check this thing after the first updates. The videos in 4K at 30fps are still good, the focus is very fast and precise and the management of colors and light is correct . Stabilization also does its duty very well, while the fluidity of the images can certainly be improved, a defect that could however be due to the low framerate we have just talked about.

AUTONOMY

We then close our review with a few words about the battery and above all autonomy. Inside this Edge 30 Pro we have a 4,800 mAh battery which does not represent a record in terms of capacity but still allows us to obtain a good autonomy. In fact, with a fairly intense use we are able to safely complete the working day and on some occasions the possibility of aiming for the second day of use cannot be excluded. Last weekend, in fact, using it a little less than usual, I managed to get there almost to Sunday evening without having to recharge it.

In the package we find a 68W power supply which is also the maximum speed supported by the smartphone for charging. With this power supply, Edge 30 Pro charges fully in standby in less than an hour. Compared to last year, Motorola has added wireless charging up to 15W and reverse charging up to 5W .

CONCLUSIONS

We are therefore at the moment to take stock and we do it as always starting from price and availability. Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be available from today, February 24, at a list price of 849 euros . Already this is probably the cheapest top of the range announced for the moment in this 2022, but if that were not enough, an extra discount of 100 euros is available on Amazon which, in fact, makes it available for 749 euros. . At this price, honestly, it is a smartphone that I feel I can recommend without a doubt.

Surely we are not talking about the top of the top, there are products with brighter displays, better cameras and perhaps more attractive designs but in its small way this Edge 30 Pro has everything you need to guarantee you a user experience at the height in all situations . We must also not underestimate the street price issue that could lead us to find it often in the coming months even around 700 euros.

PROS AND CONS

Very good performance

Does not heat

Selfie above average

. Excellent quality / price ratio

Poorly ergonomic fingerprint reader The display could be brighter

VOTE: 8.5