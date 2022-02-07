Recensione Google Pixel 6: impossibile non prenderlo in considerazione

The time has finally come for our review of Google Pixel 6 , the smaller and cheaper of the two Pixels launched at the end of 2021 by Big G and now officially available also in Italy . Beyond the initial disappointment for not arriving in our country right away, these last few months have actually served the smartphone to mature and Google to solve a surprising amount of bugs that accompanied its debut. Now Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro have changed and have some unique peculiarities, including a quality / price ratio (especially Pixel 6) that makes them very attractive, but beware because not even Google gives away their smartphones, there are compromises and you have to know them.

INDEX

#DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION QUALITY

#DISPLAY E MULTIMEDIA

#DATASHEET AND PERFORMANCE

#ANDROID 12 AND EVERYDAY USABILITY

#PHOTOGRAPHIC COMPARTMENT

#CONCLUSION AND PRICES

Google Pixel 6 is an atypical smartphone and the first impact immediately confirms it: the design is really particular, divisive. There are those who consider it interesting and original, there are those who consider it not very graceful and obsolete. The lines are unusually square, with the corners of the display, however, curved, although not as accentuated as on most modern smartphones. On the front you can see some fairly important frames, especially the lower one, and there is a small plastic frame between the front glass (Gorilla Glass 6) and the recycled aluminum edge (matt black regardless of the color of the product), a technical solution that normally appears on products with plastic frames and that makes the device lose some of the premium look. In the center, the hole that houses the front camera. At the rear, the distinctive features increase considerably : a black bar (it is always black for all the colors of the product) divides the glass body and the two parts have different colors available in several variants, the bar, called “room bar” houses the whole optical group of the cameras and is raised with respect to the body by 3 mm. The camera bar is protected by a glass in the flat part above the lenses, while at both ends there is a curvature that connects with the edge and is in black plastic, unfortunately the junction between the two materials creates a very small unsightly step that is impossible. do not notice.

Compared to the Pixel 6 Pro, on the smaller model the camera bar is positioned slightly higher making the overall look more proportionate.

The smartphone is water resistant with IP68 certification, the build quality is very good, as is the feeling transmitted in the hand. Our specimen, however, has a small defect in the cutout of the display at the front camera, the lens is not positioned perfectly in the center of the hole. You can only notice it by sharpening your eyes, but there is and it is not the only problem reported over time to the Pixel 6 displays.

The dimensions are generous but not impossible, the weight of 207 grams however affects an ergonomics that otherwise would have been more than good, at least compared to the mammoth and very slippery Google Pixel 6 Pro.

DISPLAY E MULTIMEDIA

Google Pixel 6 is equipped with a 6.4 “HDR10 + OLED display with FullHD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate . It is a good quality unit, well calibrated and generally adequate for the price of the product. peak brightness but the software intervenes promptly to activate a high visibility mode outdoors, which forces a sacrifice on chromatic fidelity but allows to maintain legibility even in direct sunlight. It is not possible in any way to activate the high brightness mode manually, to exclude it instead it is sufficient to deactivate the adaptive brightness. The automatic adjustment function is very sophisticated on the two Pixel 6s, perhaps for the first time we have realized the work of machine learning algorithms: day after day the smartphone acquires information on user preferences, it happens every time you go to act on the brightness slider to more precisely adjust the automatic brightness . All the data, based on the time of day, the ambient light, the applications in use (and probably some other parameters as well) translate into a “brightness proposal” which will become more precise day by day and which can always be adjusted. and recalibrated by the user.

Adaptive brightness, as well as the exploitation of hardware resources to always guarantee maximum performance, are part of the unique features of the Pixel 6, products designed around machine learning and supported by a SoC specifically designed to maximize the efficiency and capabilities of the ‘artificial intelligence.

The audio part is entrusted to a double stereo speaker of good quality , the sound is well spaced and equalized, what is missing is the sound pressure (the volume) which is slightly below expectations, unlike Pixel 6 Pro where it stands out positively. within the high-end. In speakerphone only the main speaker is used, too bad. Speaking of hands-free and Bluetooth, we point out that a series of bugs have been solved that prevented the smartphone from functioning correctly together with Android Auto and traditional infotainment systems.

DATA SHEET: GOOGLE TENSOR AND PERFORMANCE

Google Pixel 6, as well as its big brother Pixel 6 Pro, are the first Google smartphones to be equipped with the Tensor proprietary SoC and we know how, in modern smartphones, the SoC is the central heart of the overall experience. Google Tensor is an innovative SoC because it is completely focused on artificial intelligence, it was born from the specific need of Google to be able to go beyond the computational power of the top-of-the-range processors of traditional manufacturers, but we are not talking about raw power, but of machine learning, algorithms that can be run locally with the least possible energy expenditure.

Google Tensor’s architecture is atypical with its two X1 cores , but even stranger was the choice to use the Cortex A76 instead of the more recent A78. Two specifications, however, that go hand in hand: on the one hand to guarantee the computing power, on the other hand to maximize energy efficiency for medium-load ML processes, or to minimize consumption for the main use of a processor such as the Tensor. Added to this is the great attention that has been paid to security with the Tensor Security Core, or a CPU subsystem that relies on the Titan M2 chip to keep sensitive information safe from possible software or physical attacks (electromagnetic, laser, high voltage). Beyond the performance and practical implications, Google Tensor is one of the most interesting technical aspects of these new Pixels , a feature that would make a nerd happy, the most futureproof (albeit in its imperfection) there is at this moment in the android world. GOOGLE PIXEL DATA SHEET 6

display: Smooth Display OLED da 6,4″, 20:9, FHD+, 411ppi, refresh rate 90Hz, Always-on con At a Glance e Now Playing, contrasto 1.000.000:1, HDR

materiale: fronte Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, retro Corning Gorilla Glass 6

processor: Google Tensor, Titan M2 co-processor

memory: 8GB in RAM 128GB internal not expandable

connettività: 5G sub-6GHz, USB-C gen1, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou

dual SIM (SIM+eSIM)

audio: stereo

other: ARCore

unlock: fingerprint sensor integrated into the display

protection: IP68

cameras: anteriore: 8MP, 1,12um, f/2,0, FF, FOV 84° posteriori: 50MP principale octa PD Quad Bayer. 1,2um, f/1,85, FOV 82°, ISOCELL GN 1 1/1,31″, Super Res Zoom fino a 7x 12MP ultra wide angle, 1.25um, f / 2.2, FOV 114 ° LDAF, OIS video fino a 4K a 60fps

battery: 4.614mAh with 30W charging, Qi certification, Battery Share

OS: Android 12 con Material You

support: 5 years of updates with security updates

dimensions and weight: 158,6×74,8×8,9mm for 207g

colori: Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral

Tensor and complete data sheet, how do they translate into the daily use experience? Starting from the SoC, the first point to analyze is the performance and the news is very good. Compared to the first contact had a few months ago, things have improved a lot, there are no lags, stumbling blocks or sudden drops in reactivity. Temperatures rise when using the smartphone with complex apps, such as GPS navigation, high definition video recording or gaming, but the overheating is never excessive.

Compared to Google Pixel 6 Pro, however, we have noticed a certain slowness in taking photographs , between the moment in which the button is touched and the moment in which the image is actually captured. It’s hard to say if this is a momentary problem or a smartphone limitation.

AUTONOMY and RECHARGE The great news, compared to a start on the verge of disastrous, is that autonomy has significantly improved, reaching more than convincing levels. On average it is possible to cover over 6 hours of active screen , spread over a day and a half or even two of full operation, moreover with always on display active. Speaking of AOD, there is an annoying bug that automatically adjusts the brightness and often fails completely, illuminating the characters of the clock to the maximum. You can imagine how annoying it gets in the middle of the night. A bug related to the AOD refresh rate has also not been fixed, it remains fixed at 90 Hz for Pixel 6 and 120 Hz for Pixel 6 Pro, so it works exactly the opposite of how it should. Google, what are you up to? Speaking of recharging, we stopped at 30 Watts with cable, while with Google’s wireless base (only the second gen) we reach an excellent value of 21 Watts (23 Watts for Pixel 6 Pro).

ANDROID 12 AND EVERYDAY USABILITY

With Android 12 the robot has changed a lot, especially in the original version, the one proposed by Google on its smartphones. Compared to the past it is more complex, full of functions and even a little confusing in the graphic language that follows the graphic dictates of the Material You. Google Pixel 6 is not free from bugs , for example, lately the browser has not been launched by tapping on a link, but compared to a few months ago things are noticeably different , all the camera problems on third-party apps other than Google have been solved , fixed reception problems, no graphics bugs, substantially improved the speed of the fingerprint sensor. In general, everything works correctly , there are no app crashes or jamming and both autonomy and performance are in line with the expectations given by the technical characteristics.

Android 12 brings many interesting features or revisions of those already present in the past. Here, however, everything acts immediately: Now Playing, that is the continuous recognition of the music, is instantaneous, the simultaneous offline translation is impressive, as well as “Live Caption”, which generates subtitles in realtime. Other features that make use of AI are Incident Detection, which is able to understand if car accidents have occurred and automatically call for help, recognition of texts, images and links from the preview of recent apps, adaptive sound that uses the microphone to evaluate the ambient acoustics and adjusts accordingly the equalizer, the Google Assistant auto responder and then several features related to photos and videos, including a live HDR in 4K at 60 fps. Then there are the themes, the real crucial point of the Material You , to deeply customize the graphics, many animations and also some controversial aspects , such as the notification curtain upset for the umpteenth time and now not very functional, some gestures that work very badly. (for example the touch on the back) and absurd choices like the single touch to wake up the display instead of a double tap, with the result that the smartphone will continue to activate and complete actions if you simply hold it in your hand without attention.

In short, Android 12 is a new course, the cleaning of Android 10 and 11 has been abandoned for something richer and more satisfying but also problematic from some points of view. The feeling, however, is that the problem is not Android 12 itself, but the implementation of Google on the Pixel, which as often happens, lead the way even when things are not perfect and improve over time. Android on the Pixels is a cross and a delight, sometimes frustrating but always on the spot for at least 5 years.

As far as daily usability is concerned, let’s just add that the fingerprint sensor is not very fast but not even dramatic , we have tried many other slower and inaccurate smartphones. The vibration of the Pixel 6 is ok, but it is not as strong and clear as on the Pixel 6 Pro, it is not an added value but not even a negative point. The telephone sector relies on a physical sim (there is no memory expansion) and a possible eSIM, the reception is not fabulous, if it plays with the top of the range of Samsung of 2021, a thread below the Chinese of OPPO and Xiaomi (and Huawei), instead WiFi and Bluetooth are very good, with practically non-existent audio latency in combination with latest generation TWS headphones and WiFi coverage without smudging. Compared to a few months ago, the situation of the GPS and the orientation sensors has radically improved , even on foot there is no problem with navigation, always fast and accurate fix, magnetometer that doesn’t play jokes. There is also the barometer, a not insignificant aspect for those who love hiking in the mountains, it allows you to calculate the track and the difference in height with remarkable precision.

PHOTOGRAPHIC COMPARTMENT

Google Pixel 6 differs from its older brother 6 Pro for some variations on the photographic sector . It is in fact equipped with only two rear cameras (standard and ultrawide) and a selfie cam with a lower resolution, for the Pro we also have a periscopic telephoto lens. The Google Pixels are historically reliable smartphones in the photo sector and the credit has always been attributed to the almost “miraculous” software, with the 6 series, however, Google wanted to go further with new 50 MP main sensors and an advanced ISP system. A long-awaited change by users and risky for Google which has thus changed a precious balance. The results were initially very disappointing, but now the performance has risen to the level , although there is still significant room for improvement. Alongside the traditional functions Google has added some AI-based “goodies”, such as panning that simulates movement, simulated long exposure (the one that makes water fluid in a static photo so to speak and that in photography you would only get with ND filters), the magic eraser, which eliminates unwanted elements from photos by recreating the missing pixels and “face unblur” a function that prevents blurred faces by simultaneously creating an image with the main camera and the ultrawide and joins them to obtain the blurry part data.

The main camera of the two Pixels manages to return remarkable photos both day and night , Google has managed to recreate the typical “look” of the Pixel, with photos that are warm and contrasted, pleasant and hardly “wrong” grossly. There are no more noise problems even at night and the sharpness is very good. Impressive the HDR, while being really pushed on the shadows, manages to keep natural colors and is a rare case. Sharpness is good, in fact the only parameter that is tangibly superior to the previous Google Pixels.

Despite the updates, some problems remain with the accessory cameras (of the Pixel 6 Pro telephoto lens we will talk about in its review), the wide angle of the Google Pixel 6 is only sufficient, discreet during the day despite a WB not always accurate, poor instead at night and not c ‘is night mode that takes, the quality is what it is.

AF is missing , a feature that is now found on almost all high-end smartphones, a valid consideration also for the Pixel 6, but all the more serious for the Pro.

Even the selfies are not the best, it lacks a bit of detail and definition, the Pro is definitely superior from this point of view.

Let’s talk about videos, the subject of profound renewals by Google, the protagonist is once again the software and its AI algorithms. In particular, tone mapping is achieved in videos up to 4K at 60 fps at the ISP level (almost 500 million pixels processed per second), prodigies of the Google Tensor but also new problems and ample room for improvement. From the first moment we realized that in the Pixel videos there was something wrong , some difficulties in stabilization, but above all loud noise in the shaded areas. With the latest updates, things have improved but the road is still long and the gap compared to the competition, iPhone 13 Pro in this case, is very large. Attention, Google Pixel 6 can make excellent videos when the lighting conditions are excellent and the scene is well lit, paradoxically it is confirmed in the dark, at night, with completely dark scenes. On the other hand, it struggles in intermediate conditions , such as a classic video shot at home or indoors, in which the illuminated areas alternate with shaded areas and in general the available light is not very much, here it intervenes too aggressively HDR with the obvious result of getting a lot of noise in the darkest areas.

CONCLUSION AND PRICES

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are officially available on the Google store at 649 euros and 899 euros respectively . Attractive prices considering the technical characteristics of smartphones. Between the two certainly Pixel 6 is the one with the best value for money , 649 euros are right for a smartphone not at the level of the best top of the range (iPhone 13 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra, OPPO Find X3 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra) but capable of summarizing some important features: Google Tensor in its SoC AI concept, pure Android version with many new features, timely updates for 5 years, the security of the Titan M2, a top-end main camera, an original design, premium materials, water resistance, wireless charging, reasonable size, stereo sound and excellent battery life. Finding all these features in a smartphone at 649 euros is a very difficult undertaking , even looking at the top of the range with a few months on the shoulders. Having said that Pixel 6 brings with it some compromises, we have indicated them all in the review, the positive judgment remains, but we must also be aware of the limits of a product that opens a new cycle and will inevitably be perfected in future generations.

PIXEL 6 PRO – PURCHASE LINK IN THE GOOGLE STORE

PIXEL 6 – PURCHASE LINK IN THE GOOGLE STORE