Apple MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Pro review, what a pleasure!

After almost a month of use, here I am ready to tell you what my experience was with the new MacBook Pro 14 from Apple . Announced at the beginning of October, the new notebooks of the bitten apple are products that look decisively towards the future, winking at the past. Alongside the new Apple Silicon platforms and the Liquid Retina XDR display with Mini LED backlighting, we find the return of HDMI and the SD reader, but also a design that recalls that of the old PowerBook G4. An almost perfect mix of innovation and tradition that has led to a device that, from different points of view, has no equal within the international notebook market. From the first start, I had the impression that I was dealing with a machine capable of offering a 360-degree experience of the highest level. But let’s not get lost in small talk.

Right out of the box, this new MacBook Pro 14 immediately offers a totally different feel to the Pro 13 that I used until a few days ago. The design is as always extremely sober and clean but the new lines decidedly less angular help to make the new Apple laptops seem much more bulky than they really are. Think that even the new Pro 14 is slightly thinner than the MacBook Pro 13 with M1. We are talking about fractions of a millimeter but the sensation to the eye is the opposite.

The larger display instead obliges to have a width and a depth of about one centimeter greater . Nothing to worry about, indeed, for a 14-inch size, the dimensions are adequate. But I will tell you more, even the weight seems to be greater than what we then read on the data sheet . We are talking about 1.6 kg, which are not few but at first glance they seem much more.

This is thanks to the extremely solid and compact aluminum structure. When we lift the new MacBook Pro 14 it feels like we have a solid, sturdy and absolutely rigid sheet of metal in our hands. A feeling that we also find in everyday use and deliberately treading the hand on the palm rest and keyboard. But the feature that will really blow your mind is the resistance of the display panel . If you happen to have one in your hands, try flexing it and you will be amazed by how solid it is. Beyond the weight, which however you get used to quickly, I can safely say that the build quality is out of the question and as always remains one of the best notebooks from this point of view.

Since I have already mentioned something about its rigidity, let’s go into the details of the keyboard for a moment. We are talking about one of the most comfortable keyboards of all the ones I have tried to date . The layout is typical of the latest MacBooks but the key travel is a little bit deeper. I like the feedback, the force required to press the keys is correct and the click is quite muffled but still easily perceptible. Then disappears the TouchBar which has been replaced by a series of physical buttons. I have never been a great admirer of the TouchBar and therefore I do not particularly miss it but, at the same time, I also understand the resentment of some users who, in this way, lose some shortcuts and the ability to customize the layout. Instead, the physical button remains with the sensor for the recognition of fingerprints that always does its job flawlessly. On the other hand, FaceID is largely absent; apparently the notch is not enough to contain the sensors needed to implement it.

As anticipated in the introduction, those announced last month are the MacBooks that in some ways we could define “back to the future”. After a few years of absence, a series of doors that had been eliminated return. Let’s talk in detail about the HDMI and SD card reader that characterize the right side of the solution and are accompanied by a USB-C with Thunderbolt support. The left side offers two other USB-Cs, also Thunderbolt, the audio jack and the Magsafe connector for charging, another great return. Two notes regarding this set of ports. The HDMI is only 2.0 and the SD reader is a UHS II . It could have been done better? Probably yes but as it was conceived, this is the only possible solution. The two instruments in fact replace the fourth Thunderbolt port and, in fact, share the bandwidth left free by the latter. So you understand how impossible it would have been to do more. However, there are still some important additions, which for some users constitute a real turning point in the user experience. So can we ditch our USB-C adapters and dongles? Absolutely not, if you need an ethernet port or a standard USB there are no alternatives. But let’s say that forgetting them will be less serious than before.





And here we are talking about one of the most interesting innovations of the new MacBook Pro: the display. In our case we are talking about a 14-inch diagonal screen that offers a resolution of 3024×1964 pixels and a dynamic refresh rate, known under the commercial name of Pro Motion, which allows you to reach a refresh rate of 120Hz. But it doesn’t stop there, the real highlight of this display is certainly the technology used for the backlight. We are in fact faced with a Mini LED panel that is able to guarantee very high performance in terms of luminance and, at the same time, depth of blacks. Although it is not an OLED panel, in fact, the Mini LED technology, by turning off the LEDs in correspondence with the dark areas, allows at the same time to have a high luminance and almost absolute blacks.

Apple claims 1,600 peak nits and 1,000 constant nits for this panel . These are numbers that are reflected in the measurements we have made. Using the Apple XDR mode you get to record a maximum of 1,580 cd / m2, while the HDR Video mode, which is also the most accurate from the point of view of calibration, allows you to obtain 1,000 constant nits on the entire panel for a period of basically unlimited time. But it does not end there, as just mentioned, the HDR Video mode also offers an excellent white balance, with average Delta E excellent for both grayscale and colors . Goodness of the panel and calibration which are then also confirmed by the practically complete coverage of the P3 color space.

The only drawback, in my view, is given by the presence of the notch which, although the applications and software can be optimized to ensure that it does not interfere with our use, it is still there in the middle that looks at us. and it stands out, you can’t say no, ruining the harmony of the design a little bit. Notch that contains the webcam sensor that offers a resolution of 1080p and a quality that finally improves performance a lot compared to previous generations but also to most other notebooks on the market.

A very high quality display then, flanked by a set of speakers that are just as good , indeed excellent. We are talking about a system consisting of a total of 6 speakers including two tweeters and four woofers that reflect the force canceling technology seen on board the previous MacBook Pro 16. Basically, the 4 woofers are positioned coupled in the opposite direction to ensure that vibrations cancel each other out, resulting in a deep but extremely clean sound. The result is a full-bodied but at the same time crisp and extremely clean sound in the highs and mids, with bass well present despite the difficulties due to the limited space available and the consequent small size of the woofer cone. There is very little to say, it is undoubtedly the best audio you can find on a notebook and marks what we could call a new benchmark in the industry. I close with a detail certainly not a small one: the audio jack that we find on board the latest generation MacBook Pro supports high impedance headphones thanks to a load detection system and automatic adjustment of the output power. Basically, if you connect headphones with an impedance of less than 150 ohms, the headphone jack delivers up to 1.25V RMS. For headphones with an impedance of 150 to 1,000 ohms, the headphone jack provides 3V RMS. Thanks to this system in some cases it will be possible to eliminate the use of a dedicated amplifier.







Let’s talk about what is hidden inside the shell of these MacBooks. The model in my hands is the basic one and is therefore equipped with Apple Silicon M1 Pro SoC with 8-core , 6 high-performance and 2 high-efficiency CPU , 14-core GPU, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD that it offers read and write speeds in excess of 5,000 Mb / s. Obviously I could not avoid opening it and I must admit that the architecture of this notebook is really fantastic , inside the body order reigns supreme and you have the feeling of being in front of a product made with care from every point of view. . Too bad that none of the components are accessible for a possible upgrade, but I would not have expected anything different.

MACBOOK PRO DATA SHEET 14 SoC: M1 Pro con 8-core e GPU 14.core; M1 Pro con CPU 10‑core e GPU 14‑core; M1 Pro con CPU 10‑core e GPU 16‑core; M1 Max con CPU 10‑core e GPU 24‑core; o M1 Max con CPU 10‑core e GPU 32‑core Display : 14.2 “(diagonal) Liquid Retina XDR; native resolution 3024×1964 at 254 pixels per inch. XDR (Extreme Dynamic Range). Constant brightness (full screen) up to 1,000 nits, peak brightness 1,600 nits. Contrast 1,000,000: 1. 1 billion colors, wide color gamut (P3), True Tone technology, ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz (fixed refresh rates: 47.95Hz, 48.00Hz, 50.00Hz, 59.94Hz, 60.00Hz) .

Memory : 16/32/64 GB of unified memory (64 GB only by choosing the SoC M1 Max) 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB

Connectivity : SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, three Thunderbolt 4 (USB ‑ C) ports, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4 (up to 40 Gbps), USB 4 (up to 40 Gbps ), Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax compatible with with IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.0

Battery and power : Up to 17 hours of movie playback on the Apple TV app, up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing, 70-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery, 67W USB-C power adapter (included for M1 Pro with CPU 8 ‑ Core), 96W USB ‑ C power adapter (included for M1 Pro with 10 ‑ core CPU or M1 Max; optional for M1 Pro with 8 ‑ core CPU), USB ‑ C to MagSafe 3 cable, fast charging with power supply 96W USB-C

Camera : 1080p FaceTime HD, advanced ISP processor with computational video

Audio : Hi-fi six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofer, wide stereo sound, spatial audio supported when playing music or video in Dolby Atmos with built-in speakers, spatial audio with dynamic head position sensing when using AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, three microphones in professional quality array, with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming, 3.5mm headphone jack with advanced support for high impedance models

Operating system : macOS Monterey

Dimensions and weight : 1.55 cm high, 31.26 cm wide, 22.12 cm deep. 1.61 kg

How are MacBook Pro and especially M1 Pro doing? Great, and there would be very little to say except that probably the power of these platforms is even excessive for 95% of users . As I told you in the content published last week, in everyday use it is basically wasted. If yours is mainly home use, or let’s say standard business, you can easily save at least 1,000 euros and go down to a MacBook Air or Pro with standard M1. In general, however, I can tell you that taking this MacBook to the limit is no small feat . To reach the maximum load I had to launch a render with Premiere Pro of a video in 4K with color correction and various graphic elements and at the same time start two conversions with HandBrake. Basically an operation that probably no one would dream of doing in everyday life.

Even in these conditions, however, keeping an eye on the values ​​recorded by the various sensors inside the body, you never go beyond 70 degrees with an average that is just over 60 and fans that rotate just above 2500 rpm always maintaining a silence unknown to many competitors . The latter are activated only above 50 degrees and therefore in everyday use, where you never go beyond 40, they remain basically always off. In terms of consumption, on the other hand, we have a peak of 50W at maximum load with an average, again during the stress test, between 40 and 45W. It is not a novelty but certainly the unified memory and the bandwith up to 200 GB / s are one of the elements that make these SoCs unique and contribute in a fundamental way to raise performance to these levels. This was already the case on M1, as widely explained in the MacBook Air review, and it is still the case today for the new Pros. The fact that the CPU and GPU have access to the same portions of memory allows for reduced loading times but also lower consumption. . Also for this reason it has never happened to me to saturate the 16 GB of this model. As you have surely already read and heard, however, the biggest step forward has been made with the new GPUs . Compared to the standard M1, the cores of the graphics card have substantially doubled already in our basic version. The result is extremely better performance in all operations that require GPU intervention. A render of the exact same 8-minute 4K video edited with Premiere Pro takes just over 4 minutes with the new M1 Pro and about 7 minutes with the base M1 of my MacBook Pro 13. A 2.5-minute delay which is accumulated precisely in the points where the graphic components and color correction are processed.

But the feature that most of all surprised me is the performance when the notebook is running on battery and then unplugged. In fact, these remain practically unchanged even when we work away from the power outlet. Just think that the same render above takes only 15 seconds longer to complete. We are talking about a result that revolutionizes the user experience of all those who often work on the move with this type of machines.







Finally we are talking about the battery and its duration. Inside the Pro 14 we have a 69.9 Wh module that allows you to get, according to Apple reports, up to 17 hours of video playback and 11 hours of navigation. Let’s say that these are rather optimistic estimates but, having said that, the autonomy is still excellent. With a standard work use made mainly of navigation and word processing I managed to get up to about 8 and a half hours of use, which become 12 in video playback with the Amazon Prime Video app and go down to an hour and a half when used fully loaded.

In the package we also find the 96W power supply with Magsafe connector that recharges the notebook from zero to one hundred in about an hour and a half . The good news is about charging via USB-C, which is supported and which in an emergency allows us to charge the notebook even with power supplies without Magsafe.







Well, it’s time to draw conclusions and of course let’s start with the price. The Apple price list speaks of 2,349 euros for the MacBook Pro 14 in the version available to us which rise to 2,849 for the version that I would recommend, or the one with M1 Pro with 10 cores and 1Tb SSD. It is a lot of money, indeed, a lot, no one doubts it, but it is also true that this is a notebook that offers the maximum experience in every respect. From construction to display, from performance to autonomy, there isn’t really a feature that we can even consider just discrete.

So is it worth the money? The key is what your job is. If your work routine includes video editing of a certain level, not the mundane cut and sew, professional graphic processing, 3D rendering, music production, CAD design and anything you can think of that compares to this in load, then the new platforms M1 Pro and Max are absolutely worth considering and could mark a real turning point. Otherwise there are alternatives, even at Apple, and they allow you to save a lot of money.

PROS AND CONS