Receivables: virtual queue reaches 300,000 people on the 1st day of withdrawals; see how to do

Withdrawals of money “forgotten” in financial institutions began this Tuesday (7), at 10 am, by the System of Values ​​Receivable (SVR), of the Central Bank of Europe. the mechanism had released new consultations at the end of February. During the morning, the virtual queue reached 300,000 simultaneous people, and the estimated wait to carry out withdrawals was two hours. In some cases, the Central Bank asked those interested in redeeming the amounts to return later.





BC data indicate that 38 million individuals and 2 million companies have around R$ 6 billion to redeem. The Central Bank also highlighted that the service is operating normally to serve all interested parties. - Advertisement - As is common in situations like this, several Twitter users posted about the long wait and many even joked about the small amounts of money they were entitled to redeem. Check out some posts below:

I stayed half an hour to enter the central bank system, hoping that the (Amounts to be received) would be at least 100.00. And I come across this. pic.twitter.com/fYRPGDCg3E — ll-ll is rcules✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@mineirodorio1) March 7, 2023

See how to redeem your money

The first step is to know if you have receivables. To do so, just consult the website www.valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br. BC points out that this is the only page available for verification. When clicking on the website, it is necessary to fill in the fields with the CPF and date of birth. For companies, the search is made by CNPJ and date of opening of the business. If there are amounts to be received, the user will be forwarded to a new page and it is at this point that the person may come across a virtual waiting room to wait their turn in case of many simultaneous accesses. Next, you need to log in with the gov.br account. Those who do not have an account must create one. After that, the user will be forwarded to a page with two options: “My amounts receivable” and “Amounts of deceased persons”. Now, it is necessary to accept the “Term of Science” to proceed in the system. The next screen will bring information about the amount to be received; the name and data of the institution that must return the amount; origin (type) of the amount to be received and additional information, when applicable. The last step is the refund request. Just click on the “request here” button and follow the directions indicated. Then select one of your PIX keys and, if you wish, enter your personal data. In that case, the institution will return the amount via PIX within 12 working days of the request. It is worth noting that the amounts will only be released to those who provide a PIX key for the return. If you do not have a registered key, it is recommended to create a key and return to the system to redo the request.

Watch out for scams!