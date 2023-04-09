5G News
HomeLatest newsReceipt-filled THREAD rains ALL over the Left’s ‘we’ve got Clarence Thomas THIS...

Receipt-filled THREAD rains ALL over the Left’s ‘we’ve got Clarence Thomas THIS TIME’ parade – twitchy.com

Latest news
00001 2 7.jpg
00001 2 7.jpg
Sorry, Lefties, but you’re wrong about Clarence Thomas again. Nice try though.

For years now, ever since they determined Thomas is a threat because he actually cares more about the Constitution than politics or being popular, the Left has been looking for ways to insist he should be impeached. First, it was his wife DARING to be politically involved and have her own opinions, and now it’s some sort of conspiracy about his receiving ‘Luxury Trips’.

THEY’VE GOT HIM THIS TIME.

Except, no, they really don’t. This is almost as pathetic as the four years they insisted Russia helped Trump win in 2016.

Almost.

Adam Mortara broke down why this is yet another nothing burger in a short yet detailed and receipt-filled thread:

These same people were probably AOK with Eric Swalwell using campaign funds to pay for limos and yachts and other luxury travel.

Keep going.

Sooo … tough nuggets, Lefties.

You lose, again.

***

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

More like this

