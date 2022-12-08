Recap 2022: Reddit launches digital cards and video year-review

Several apps like Spotify and YouTube Music have already launched their 2022 retrospective and now it’s Reddit’s turn, which is creating commemorative digital cards and released a video with all the most remarkable moments of the social network this year. Let’s start with the retrospective video, which features several amazing videos that have become popular on the net.

Another interesting initiative is or/place, a collaborative digital canvas where each member can only place one block every 5 minutes. The result was this incredible work of art created after 87 hours of collaboration from users from 236 countries and territories who placed 160 million points on r/place. Other interesting numbers include 1.1 billion views, 10.4 million participants with 5.9 million points placed per hour.

cards with avatars

Finally, one of the most interesting new features of Reddit Recap 2022 is the unique cards for each user. They are created with custom avatars that will even receive a special background based on the karma earned during this year. Cards can be classified into rare, epic and legendary according to the amount of karma received to make your card even more unique and beautiful.

The card will also show which three communities you've visited the most, your avatar and username, but you can also make it generic if you want to share it without revealing too much personal information. Reddit Recap 2022 is currently only available on the Android and iOS apps and will be coming to desktop soon.