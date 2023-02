- Advertisement -

1

The snake was a fall guy.

That tree

was temptation enough.

- Advertisement -

Staged apples,

drop-dead gorgeous.

2

“Not in my body!”

they shout.

Benzene in the shampoo

lead in the water;

pesticide in fruit.

- Advertisement -

They mean the new vaccine, but

isn’t there more to it?

Water on fire;

neonicotinoids in nectar;

black and tarry

stools