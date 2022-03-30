Reasons why WhatsApp can suspend your account and how to recover it

Although not very common, the breach of WhatsApp’s terms of use may mean the impossibility of using its services, or what is the same, the suspension of your account, either forever or temporarily.

There are, therefore, different reasons why WhatsApp can close your account. Below, we are going to review several of those reasons, which range from changing the phone application too many times in a row to using unofficial apps such as GBWhatsApp or WhatsApp Plus. If this has already happened to you, don’t worry, we’ll also explain how you can recover your WhatsApp account once it’s blocked.

Why can your WhatsApp account be suspended?

As we mentioned at the beginning, to use WhatsApp -and the vast majority of messaging applications- it is an essential requirement accept and abide by their terms of use. Those terms of service specify, as usual, what can and cannot be done, and that is where we find the reasons why a user can see their WhatsApp account blocked. Among them, the most frequent are:

account inactivity : If you don’t log in for four months, your account is deleted (just like when someone dies). This “connection” implies having the application on a mobile connected to the Internet, it is not necessary to send messages to avoid closing.

Use of unofficial apps: Two popular examples of modified versions are WhatsApp Plus or GBWhatsApp. These apps usually protect the user from ‘banning’, but if WhatsApp detects that you are using them, it can lead to an account suspension (first temporary, and then, if you repeat, definitive). You also risk getting banned if you forcibly enable WhatsApp features with apps like WaTweaker or other methods.

Use of tools to “spy” : here they would enter from applications to download WhatsApp statuses to applications that track when someone connects to WhatsApp, something completely immoral. In practice, it is difficult for WhatsApp to identify you as a user of these applications because technically they are not linked to your account, but if it does, it is a reason for blocking.

Suspicious activity and abuse of services : Performing repeated actions continuously can also cause a temporary crash. In fact, WhatsApp expressly prohibits “bulk messaging” and “auto dialing” to prevent spam. Within these actions, it would be, for example, the abuse of forwarding and broadcast messages or the use of contact lists that you do not know.

Users report: WhatsApp includes the report button for all users, so that if you perform actions that bother other people, they can report or block you. Reasons for this could be spam, fake news (fake news) or the violation of intellectual or industrial property rights. If several people report you or block you, WhatsApp will take action on the matter.

risk of crime : If it finds signs of crime in your activity (such as pederasty), WhatsApp can suspend your account. Conversations that are illegal, defamatory, threatening, intimidating, harassing, hateful, racially or ethnically offensive, or that promote or encourage illegal or inappropriate behavior are not allowed. Be very careful here with jokes, as there have already been cases of massive suspensions for “playing funny” with these topics.

Sending malware or phishing: any malicious message you send through WhatsApp can lead to the closure of your account and that ranges from sending malware or viruses to phishing or identity theft.

How to recover a blocked WhatsApp account

Suspension of a WhatsApp account it is usually temporary (as a punishment) and for several periods, which can be from a few hours to a couple of days. In those cases, all you have to do is solve the cause of the block (stop using an unofficial app, for example) and wait the stipulated time so that your number is no longer blocked and you can access the chats again.

Image | @ivaaaaan_8

However, if you reoffend or WhatsApp considers that the reasons for the blocking are serious, the account becomes suspended and the message appears ‘Your phone number is suspended on WhatsApp’. In that case, there is no use waiting, you will have to contact WhatsApp to “convince” them to return your account. You have three ways to do it:

From the contact form access this page, fill in the form with your data and explain in the text field that your account was suspended and that you want to recover it.

Sending an email to support : open your email client and send an email to ‘[email protected]’ specifying your phone number with its international prefix, detailing the manufacturer and model of your phone and explaining that you want to recover your account. Provide all the information you consider appropriate.

From the start of the application: If you try to reinstall your WhatsApp by entering your phone number, a notice will appear saying that the number is suspended. That notice has a ‘Support’ button, press it, fill in the data and send the form.

Image | @MigueloManzar

Writing to support does not guarantee that they will remove your suspension, everything will depend on whether or not WhatsApp considers it appropriate to return your account. This verification process can take several days (usually no more than three), but if you see that it takes too long, you can insist on any of the three ways (or all of them).

If you still do not get a response from WhatsApp, it is likely that your account is suspended has been lost forever with all your chats, messages and files. You will have to register on the platform with a new phone number.