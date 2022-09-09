Reasons why it might be better to play on an Android smartphone

Playing games on a smartphone is becoming more popular with the passage of time. In fact, support for heavier titles is part of the criteria for many people when buying a new cell phone. In this sense, perhaps the option for the system may be for some user profiles. The for this start with the firepower of several of the models present in the current market. At some points, they manage to support graphics that can rival consoles of a few generations. Maybe, you can’t compare with the most powerful PCs and Notebooks, but the devices have very advanced hardware.

This is even more noticeable with ‘gamer’ models such as Asus’ Rog Phone 6 or Nubia’s Red Magic 7S. This type of smartphone comes with extra details to provide a superior experience for those who like to play games on smaller screens. In addition, another reason is security, as all games are analyzed by Google Play Protect, which attests to the quality of the applications. - Advertisement - The system is a point that can make a difference when it comes to mobile gaming. After all, users are free to change their device’s default rom. Thus, it is possible to replace it with a performance-focused version to extract more performance and still add more customization features.

A final point worth considering is, without a doubt, the price of the devices. The user cannot always buy the most expensive model available in stores. Still, you can get an intermediate with enough power to run anything with plenty of slack.





Promising future for mobile games Something that can also excite mobile gamers is that more and more famous titles on consoles are showing up on the portable platform. Currently, there are games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and PUBG, as well as Genshin Impact. However, more titles may be coming, as is the case with Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege.





And you, do you like to play games on your smartphone? Prefer to use accessories such as controllers and headphones? What model are you currently playing on? Speak to us!