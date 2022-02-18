Rearrange your Instagram filters to find them quickly with this trick

It is a fact that Instagram is one of the most popular social networks. The photography application, in which you can no longer just post photos, is a success, and they are gaining more and more popularity by offering their users new functions and tools with which they can personalize their profiles. What’s more, an unknown function that can come in handy has to do precisely with its filters. The most popular filters on the social network are the ones you have available in your stories, posts that can be photos or videos of a maximum of 15 seconds, and that have a duration of 24 hours. This feature came after the failure of the Snapchat purchase, and gave Instagram a good boost in popularity. Over time, new and fantastic filters have been added, which you can also save to use whenever you want. But we cannot forget the first ones that came to the application, which applied directly to the photos published in the feed. This is how you can organize your Instagram filters very easily. At first, to put a filter on a photo, it was necessary to download third-party applications, which left watermarks that nobody liked. But it wasn’t long before Instagram introduced its own filters to give posts a different touch. Of course, since these arrived, they have not changed at all, since they were varied and worked successfully among users. Of course due to this lack of changes, whenever you go to introduce a filter you had the same one in the first place, and that may not be your favorite. Well, you should know that you have a really simple way to change the order of your filters, and it will take you just a few minutes to make the change to your liking. When you go to post a photo, you will go directly to the filters and you can swipe to the right to see all of them. Once you are clear about which ones you use the most, press and hold on one of them, and then you will see that you have the option to move them, so that you can take it to the beginning. When you have ordered the Instagram filters until you have them to your liking, you will not have to worry about changing them again, since they will stay in that order until you decide to change them again. As you may have seen, organizing Instagram filters is an extremely simple process, so we invite you to try this simple trick to more easily access your favorite filters. >