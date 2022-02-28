Realme’s new 4K Smart TV lands in Europe

The brands begin to present novelties at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is being held from today until next Thursday, March 3, in Barcelona. At the official presentation of Realme, the company presents your first Smart TV for the European market in two sizes.

The big technology firms meetthis week in Barcelona to present all its news and new releases. The great technological event in Barcelona recovers the intense activity and an image of a massive nature more similar to the editions before the pandemic. This is the case of Realme that has just presented news on its Smart TVs. Realme does not want to limit itself to the smartphone market and the brand presents two new smart TVs at MWC 2022. Two televisions that had already been released in the international market but that will now arrive in Europe in the coming months and that boast up to 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio quality, among other features.

Realme 4K 50-inch Smart TV

Among the televisions presented, the superior model is a fifty-inch screen that bets on Android TV as the operating system and that offers us quality up to 4K. A television that will have Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for an immersive experience. It boasts innovative sound technology and a 4K screen equipped with Chroma Boost Picture Engine, an exclusive brand technology that promises “higher brightness, contrast and color for a cinematic image.”

Some of the features of the TV are:

50-inch screen with 3840 × 2160 resolution

16:9 screen format with 178 degree viewing angle

Dolby Vision 4K quality and audio system Dolby Atmos

Android TV operating system and compatible with Google Assistant

unlimited entertainment

Premium Bezel-less Design

Dimensions: 111 x 7.5 x 65.7 centimeters

This Smart TV will have a price in the European market of 499.99 euros.

Realme 32-inch Smart TV

On the other hand, we also have the Realme Smart TV 32”. A more affordable and more compact model but that also bets on an Android TV system to browse the Internet or download applications or with the brand’s exclusive Chrome Bost Picture Engine technology.

Bezzel-less LED Display

Chroma Bost Picture Engine

24W Quad Stereo Speakers

Android TV operating system

Mediatek Quad core processor

Unlimited access to content.

A Smart TV that will have a price in the European market of €249.99.

The new smart televisions with Android TV from Realme will arrive very soon in two sizes 32” and 50” but it is not the only thing that will be presented in Barcelona these days. The MWC appointment carries important meaning for Realme, since it makes the Realme GT 2 Pro official, its first premium range terminal. Until now, the manufacturer has based its strategy on the mid-range and now it is taking the step to a higher range with this smartphone. In addition, another of the novelties that the company has presented are the Realme Buds Air 3, new TWS wireless headphones with multiple novelties. The 30 hours of autonomy in music playback stand out and it has noise cancellation technology.