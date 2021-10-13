realme's chromecast leaks showing all its secrets

On October 13 we have a very important appointment with Realme. Mainly because the manufacturer is about to present a new multimedia player that wants to become the Chromecast’s next big rival with Google TV.

Now, given the proximity of the event, Realme has not hesitated to publish the first images of the device through its official website, as well as all kinds of information about this multimedia player that will be called Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick.

It is not the first time that rumors have been heard about the possibility of the Asian manufacturer presenting its own multimedia player. And it has been Realme itself that has confirmed its existence, in addition to detailing the main technical characteristics that the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will have.

A 4K player and with Google TV

enlarge photo Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Features. Realme

On an aesthetic level we find what is expected in a multimedia player: a design traced to that of the Amazon Fire TV Stick or the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, in addition to HDMI connector and USB Type C port to power the set.

But the most interesting part is hidden inside this next multimedia player that Realme has advanced. For starters, the 4K Smart Google TV Stick works, as the name suggests, with the latest version of the Big G operating system for smart TVs.

The truth is Google tv it was released on the latest Chromecast from the American firm, as well as on the latest televisions from Sony, one of Google’s biggest partners. And it seems that the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will be another model that will bet on the system that comes to succeed Android TV.

Following the specifications of the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, this model offers a HDMI 2.1 pso that you can enjoy content in 4K quality at 60 frames per second. We do not know the processor and memory that it will have, but it is clear that it will have to be a vitaminized model to offer this capacity.

What we can confirm is that it will have HDR10 + support, the HDR standard created by Samsung and Amazon to compete with Dolby Vision and that you can find in all kinds of content available on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney + so that you do not lack options.

Finally, and how could it be otherwise on a device that works with the Internet giant’s operating system, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will be compatible with Google Assistant, so we can hope that it will come with a remote control. We don’t know how much it will cost, but it’s clear that this next Chromecast alternative looks really good.

