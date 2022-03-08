Realme’s “beast” already in Spain: take advantage of the discount for the Realme GT 2 Pro at its launch

The most powerful of Realme for 2022 appears in Spain with an excellent price for everything it offers: the Realme GT 2 Pro is now available in the brand store and in the usual stores. It’s all a “premium” range with top quality features. And at a price that does not reach 650 euros.

The MWC 2022 was left behind, but its echoes continue to resonate in the technological landscape. One of those echoes belongs in its own right to Realme: the company internationalized its great renewal of the highest range, the Realme GT 2. Two models among which the Realme GT 2 Pro stands out, a “beast” of specifications that is already on sale.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at a very sweet price

If the Realme GT brought the maximum power of the fashionable Snapdragon to the mid/high range (if this category exists), the Realme GT 2 Pro does the same with the most powerful Android SoC of 2022: the Snapdragon 8 gen 1 Not only that, the rest of the features maintain such a high level that Realme’s mobile is a “premium” phone with all of the law.

The hardware of the phone does not have any waste: apart from the processor, the Realme GT 2 Pro includes a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. 8/12 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of storage, 5,000 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge and a set of cameras that put Realme at the height of the highest range in photography.

The design of the phone is also important, which Realme has made a special effort to give the second generation of the GT with its own style. Back in rough finish, metal bodycurved lines and excellent grip despite the fact that, make no mistake, the Realme GT 2 Pro is quite large, also somewhat heavy.

What do you want to do with this piece of phone? Well, you know: just point to a store where they have it available. The mobile starts at 749.99 euros for the 8/128 GB model and 849.99 euros for the “top”, the 12/256 GB model; with a discount of 100 euros for the launch. Only until March 16, take advantage before it runs out: it’s the best you can buy for that price.





Realme GT2 Pro data sheet