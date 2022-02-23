realme will present the world’s fastest 125W charging at MWC

realme has announced that it will release the fastest smartphone charging technology in the world on February 28within the framework of the Mobile World Congress.

realme has always been a pioneer in terms of charging systems and will continue to do so by presenting 125W world’s fastest charging in its high-end line: the GT series.

realme’s fast charging technology is one of the most cutting-edge, especially when compared to devices in the same segment. In 2022, 70% of the company’s R&D resources will be allocated to technological innovations, with charging technology being one of the fundamental axes.

Along with the world’s fastest charging, it will also debut at MWC on realme GT 2 Prothe smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.