Tech NewsMobile

realme will present the world’s fastest 125W charging at MWC

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

realme has announced that it will release the fastest smartphone charging technology in the world on February 28within the framework of the Mobile World Congress.

realme has always been a pioneer in terms of charging systems and will continue to do so by presenting 125W world’s fastest charging in its high-end line: the GT series.

realme’s fast charging technology is one of the most cutting-edge, especially when compared to devices in the same segment. In 2022, 70% of the company’s R&D resources will be allocated to technological innovations, with charging technology being one of the fundamental axes.

Along with the world’s fastest charging, it will also debut at MWC on realme GT 2 Prothe smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Previous articleWhy are there so few white smartphones?
Abraham

Related articles

Mobile

realme will present the world’s fastest 125W charging at MWC

realme has announced that it will release the fastest smartphone charging technology in the world on February 28within...
Mobile

Why are there so few white smartphones?

You may have noticed that, in recent years, the number of white smartphones is still very low. While...
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S22: Fast charging at 45W hardly improves on 25W

One of the novelties of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is its fast charging capacity at 45Wwhich represents...
Entertainment

Fire TV players are updated with a spectacular improvement

One of the best multimedia players that currently exist among those that connect directly to an HDMI port...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.