realme will present its fastest charging system of the moment for mobile phones at MWC 2022

realme will be one of the mobile brands that will give the most talk in the framework of the celebration of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will take place next week in the city of Barcelona, ​​since In addition to presenting the international version of the Realme GT 2 Pro, the company will also present its new faster charging system in society, which will also be included in its new high-end in its international version, but not in the Chinese market, where it has been present for weeks, and only reaches a power of up to 66W.

In addition to the Realme GT 2 Pro, from realme they also want to implement their new faster charging system that they themselves have developed in the new models of the Realme GT series that are launched on the market over timewhich may be a factor to be taken into account by future buyers.



The international version of the Realme GT 2 Pro will be the first to have it

And it is that in addition to the photographic section, another of the aspects that have evolved the most in recent years in the segment of smartphones is in the fast battery charging systems, trying to ensure that users spend as little time as possible waiting to have your devices available again for use.

for realme, its new faster charging system reaches a power of up to 125W, being the fastest ever seen on smartphones, although they have not wanted to provide more information about it until nowwhich will take place on February 28, just a week from now.

This is a battle that has been taking place in recent years between different mobile manufacturers, looking for systems that allow charging to be completed as quickly as possible, without detriment to the quality of the batteries, which will be helped by systems such as dual charging to achieve significant advances.

To get a minimal idea, until realme provides concrete data, we can take a look at Oppo mobiles, also from the BBK Electronics conglomerate, where its fast charging system of up to 125W is capable of achieving a full charge from scratch of a mobile with a 4,000 mAh battery in about twenty minutes in total.

realme thus joins many other brands, which are already warming up to be ready to present all their latest mobile phone news to society, despite the fact that in this edition, some companies have chosen to continue maintaining a virtual presence.