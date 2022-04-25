Realme will present a cheap Smart TV to compete with Xiaomi. As will be?

The Asian manufacturer has an appointment with the press on April 29 and that will be the presentation event of the Realme GT Neo 3, the firm’s new phone. In addition, we know that the company has prepared surprises, and one of them will be its new television. Realme Smart TV X Full HD.

Be careful, we are not talking about a rumor or a leak, but the company itself has confirmed through its official website the name of its next cheap Smart TV to compete with Xiaomi solutions, in addition to part of the technical characteristics What will this new TV have?

What to expect from the Smart TV Realme Smart TV X Full HD.

To begin with, and according to the name of this product, we are facing a smart TV that will offer resolution Full HDso we are talking about an entry-level model.

Realme itself has confirmed that the Realme Smart TV X Full HD will have two versions of 40 and 43 inches, in addition to offering support for HDR10 and HLG standards, the most common in the sector. As expected in such a cheap TV and also with 1080p resolution, it cannot offer Dolby Vision or HDR10 +.

As for the technology of the panel, they have not indicated anything in this regard, but we can assume that it will be an IPS screen that will also have the Realme Chroma Boost Picture Engine display system, a technology that allows reproducing colors with greater richness.

When lifting the hood of the new Realme Smart TV X Full HD television, we will find a processor MediaTek (Quad-core ARM Cortex A55 CPU and ARM Mali G31 GPU) with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

It will also offer a four speakers with a total power of 24W to offer an acoustic landscape beyond any doubt. As for the operating system used, the company has not indicated anything in this regard, but the most logical thing would be to bet on AndroidTV just as they have done with previous versions.

In this way, the new Smart TV Realme Smart TV X Full HD will allow access to the wide catalog of applications and games available in the Google application store, in addition a Chromecast is hidden inside to be able to send all kinds of content to the television from your mobile phone.

Now, We just have to wait until April 29 to see what the Asian manufacturer surprises us with. Remember that the event will be held in India, a country that uses the same DTT standard as in Spain, so they would have no problem distributing the same television in Spain, a point in favor of an imminent launch in our country.