Realme Watch 3 review: answering calls from the smartwatch is better when the price is this low

A little over a year has passed since the launch of the last watch, the Realme Watch 2 Pro. The time has come to renew the catalog and that happens through the Realme Watch 3the new smartwatch of the company that landed just a few days ago in Spain and that we have already had the opportunity to analyze in Xataka.

The Realme Watch 3 is a subtle revamp of the Realme Watch 2. It’s bigger, a bit more premium, and comes with a feature that was surprisingly missing from previous models: Bluetooth call support. Its , in addition, is quite attractive: 70 euros. How does he behave on a day-to-day basis? Let’s get out of doubt.

Realme Watch 3 technical sheet

realme watch 3 dimensions and weight 45 x 37 x 11.5mm 40 grams with strap screen 1.8-inch TFT/LCD Resolution 240 x 286 pixels 500 nits strap 22 millimeters 150x230mm geopositioning Smartphone sensors continuous heart rate

Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2)

stress monitoring

sleep analysis

Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2)

stress monitoring

sleep analysis

accelerometer buttons Yes one waterproof IP68 drums 340mAh connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility iOS 11 or higher Android 5.1 or higher Additional features Bluetooth More than 110 sports modes More than 100 watchfaces price €69.99

Design: bigger

We start the analysis talking about the design and the most obvious: the Realme Watch 3 is quite a bit bigger and thicker than the Realme Watch 2. While the previous model measured 35.7 x 25.8 mm, this jumps to 45 x 37 millimeters. That, obviously, results in a larger screen (although all that glitters is not gold, as we will see later). The weight of 40 grams, which is just two grams more than the previous generation.

The watch is made of plastic, though it now has a “vacuum-coated reflective metal frame with a PC mid-frame material” (that’s the official description, mind you). The reality is that this framework gives the appearance of being metallicis full of fingerprints and I would not be surprised if, in the long run, the scratches of use appear.

On the right side we have a button that is used to open the application drawer and turn on the screen, as well as the microphone. On the right side, meanwhile, we have the speaker. And it is that one of the novelties of the Realme Watch 3 is that now supports bluetooth calling, so these two components are more than necessary. All this, of course, without sacrificing IP68 resistance.

At the bottom we have the heart rate sensor and pulse oximeter, as well as the charging pins that we will use to fit the charging base. A very simple watch, as is obvious, and that is familiar to us after a few generations.

The watch is light and, although large, not uncomfortable to wear. We have worn it all day, even at night, and at no time have we had the feeling of wearing something huge on the wrist. If ergonomics is a point to consider, this Realme Watch 3 is not going to be a problem.

As for the strap, it is made of TPU and fits wrists from 150-230 millimeters. It’s a softer silicone, better than previous generations’ straps, though it’s not by far the most premium we’ve tested. That’s fine and that’s enough, but that’s it. The good thing is that you have a standard 22 millimeter couplerso it can be exchanged for any other 22-millimeter strap that we have at home or buy.

In short, the Realme Watch 3 is a watch that, without being premium like others (more expensive, of course), It is comfortable, it is solvent and it fulfills its mission. The materials are not the most noble and the general aesthetics are not the most premium either, but for 70 euros the smartwatch complies without a problem.

Screen: it is touching to make the jump

And now that we know it from the outside, let’s see how its screen is. The truth is that we have been a little disappointed, since the Realme Watch 3 It has the same problems as its predecessors. and, to make matters worse, the increase in the diagonal has not meant an improvement in resolution. It is, in short, an improvable screen.

The Realme Watch 3 mounts a 1.8-inch TFT/LCD panel. This means that the blacks are not pure, but due to the backlighting, the black areas are actually gray. The resolution, for its part, is 240 x 286 pixels and the maximum brightness is 500 nits. If we compare it with the Realme Watch 2, the screen of the new model loses out.

Why? Because bigger is not always better. The Realme Watch 3 has a 1.8-inch screen with 240 x 286 pixels of resolution, while the Realme Watch 2 had a 1.4-inch screen with 320 x 320 pixels and more brightness (100 nits more). Diagonal increase and resolution decrease results in a screen in which it is possible to see the pixels with the naked eye from a reasonable distance.

The use of the front could also be better. Realme speaks of a 67.5% screen / front ratio, which means generous frames on the top and sides and a fairly pronounced lower chin. In the renders it is hidden much more, but with the naked eye it is noticeable that the screen does not occupy as much.

That said, and despite the drop in brightness level, the watch looks good in broad daylight and at night. The maximum brightness is enough, as is the minimum. The problem is that, for some reason, Realme has forgotten to put an automatic brightness system. At this point, it is something almost inexcusable, since it forces us to adjust the brightness manually all the time. For interiors I recommend 40% and for exteriors 60-80%.

It is a pity that the watch does not have automatic brightness

For the rest, the screen represents the colors correctly and responds well to our gestures, although lacks Always On mode (something that makes sense being a TFT screen). To turn it on, we can make the gesture of looking at the time or pressing the side button. To turn it off, just cover the screen. Personal recommendation: set “do not disturb” mode from the settings and disable the gesture to wake the screen when you go to sleep (for some reason, the DND mode and the gesture are not linked).

Finally, and regarding personalization, we can choose one of the so many watchfaces available through Realme Link. Some are interactive and customizable, others animated, others static… There is something for all tastes and colors, so feel free to take a look and choose the one you like best.

Seen what has been seen, the screen is a section that needs improvements. It looks good and it’s enough, but at this point it’s lame. Not having automatic brightness, having that size with such a low resolution, a TFT panel instead of an AMOLED, having less brightness than the previous generation… These are things to take into account.

Performance: as expected

So we go on to talk about performance and the first thing is to talk about compatibility. The Realme Watch 3 uses Bluetooth 5.3 and is compatible with iOS and Android. It is linked to the mobile through the Realme Link app, which can be downloaded for free from Google Play and the App Store. For this analysis, we have used the watch connected to an Android mobile.

Like previous Realme devices, the Realme Watch 3 uses a rtos operating system (Real Time Operating System), which means that it is a closed operating system, with limited functions and that it does not support, among other things, third-party applications, eSIM or payments .