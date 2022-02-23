Realme warms up for MWC 2022: the fastest fast charging in the world arrives

The fast charging for smartphones in the world, and it will be official soon, very soon indeed. In a week Realme will clear its throat at the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona to establish a new world record with the “new premium GT Series range”. To announce it is not the usual indiscretion from the reliability to be verified, but the company itself.

Realme fast charging technology is always at the forefront, especially when compared with devices in the same sector. In 2022, approximately 70% of the company’s R&D resources will be invested in technological innovations, and those related to recharging will be part of these important investments.

Realme announces that together with the fastest smartphone recharge in the world – 125 watts for the UltraDart Fast Charging – will make its European debut at the MWC 2022 Realme GT 2 Pro, official in China together with the standard variant from the beginning of January. It remains to be understood what the Spanish announcement will be about: the company will simply illustrate to European enthusiasts the focal points of the wired super charging, announced during the summer of 2020 and until now never implemented, or it has chosen Europe to present a smartphone, the first, capable of putting do you yield performance?

The press release does not help dispel doubts, even if the latter option seems the less probable of the two: the technical characteristics of Realme GT 2 Pro, being already official in China, are already well defined, and it is unlikely that the company will reserve such an important novelty only for European market, leaving a variant of the smartphone with a “just” 65 watt recharge to the home market. Either there is in the smell of presentation a smartphone that has remained outside the radar of rumors, or the visibility guaranteed by MWC 2022 will help to present the Realme UltraDart Fast Charging also in Europe.

Realme GT 2 75.8 x 162.9 x 8.6 mm

6.62 inches – 2400×1080 px Realme GT 2 Pro 74.7 x 163.2 x 8.18 mm

6.7 inches – 3216×1440 px

The primacy of Realme, however, may not last long. Just a few days ago an indiscretion told us how Xiaomi is completing the development of a new fast charging system capable of reaching a power of 150 W. It is said that it could debut on Xiaomi Mix 5, thus reviving a technological challenge that is good for you market.