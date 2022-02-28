Tech NewsMobile

Realme wants its phones to charge in record time. How will they do it?

By: Brian Adam

In mid-August of last year Xiaomi surprised us with its technology hyper charge and that promises 200W fast charging to make a difference with its rivals. And now he has had the turn of one of his great rivals. In this way, and taking advantage of the idyllic setting of the Mobile World Congress, Realme has just introduced its own fast charging technology.

And it is that the Asian manufacturer knows that the fast charging on mobile phones It is one of the most important elements in a device of this type. More, if you take into account the number of apps and games that we usually have installed and that little by little irremediably deplete the battery of our phones.

Now it’s your turn to Realme, which has presented different products, but the most notable has been its UltraDart fast charging system. A system that offers a fast charge of 150 W to mobile phones, in addition to a system that will offer a charge of between 100 and 200 W with the guarantee that the degradation of the batteries that use this technology will be minimal.

This is how UltraDart works

As we were saying, on the one hand the firm has talked about UltraDart 150W, a system that is capable of charging a full phone in 35 minutes. Although the most interesting thing is thatIt only takes 5 minutes to charge 50% of a terminal. Let us remember that this type of fast charging system first offers maximum power to reduce it little by little, avoiding possible overheating in the battery.

Realme fast charge

enlarge photo

Realme fast charge Realme

Without a doubt, a very comfortable system that it will not take long to reach its next flagships. Although, as we have told you before, it has not been the only novelty of the Asian firm.

Mainly because have also presented UDCA (UltraDart loading architecture). This system, which implements 150 W charging, guarantees charging speeds of between 100 and 200 W with the guarantee that the battery does not suffer any degradation problems when betting on this technology. As reported by the Asian manufacturer, UDCA promises that the load will always be below 43 degrees of temperature.

Lastly, note that UltraDart technology also promises that the health of the batteries will not deteriorate after prolonged use: Realme says that they will retain 80% of their capacity after 1000 charge cycles.

It will be necessary to see if this technology fulfills what it says, since at the moment they have not said which will be the first Realme phones with UltraDart fast charging technologybut it is excellent news for the sector, since within less and less the autonomy of our devices will cease to be such a serious problem.

