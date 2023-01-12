realme V30 has images and specifications revealed in TENAA certification

Predicted as a new entry-level cell phone from the brand, the realme V30 appeared in real images and had its technical specifications revealed in the TENAA certification this Thursday (12), indicating that it may be a “cheap” model with 5G support. The smartphone appeared in the regulatory body’s database with a design slightly different from realme’s visual language. There is a rectangular block with rounded edges that houses two large lenses with basic sensors. According to TENAA, the main camera has a resolution of 13 MP; the other had no specifications revealed.

- Advertisement - According to your certification, the realme V30 is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and 20:9 aspect ratio. The refresh rate is not reported. It is possible that this display has thick edges and uses a drop-shaped notch for the 5 MP front camera. The phone will be equipped with an 8-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. Since we are talking about a seemingly basic model with 5G, it is possible that this platform is the MediaTek Dimensity 700. Its data sheet indicates that the chip will work with versions from 4 GB to 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB to 256 GB of internal storage.

Powering this hardware will be a 4890 mAh battery (5,000mAh nominal capacity). Its supported charging power is not revealed. Other specs should include Android 13 operating system with realme UI and fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. The realme V30 is registered under the model numbers “RMX3618” and “RMX3619” — both with identical specifications. There is still no launch forecast for the cell phone, but it is possible that it will not take long to be presented as a cheaper proposal than the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, for example.

