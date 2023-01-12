HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsRealme V30 has images and specifications revealed in TENAA certification

Realme V30 has images and specifications revealed in TENAA certification

Phone ReviewsTech News

Published on

By Abraham
realme V30 has images and specifications revealed in TENAA certification
- Advertisement -

Predicted as a new entry-level cell phone from the brand, the realme V30 appeared in real images and had its technical specifications revealed in the TENAA certification this Thursday (12), indicating that it may be a “cheap” model with 5G support.

The smartphone appeared in the regulatory body’s database with a design slightly different from realme’s visual language. There is a rectangular block with rounded edges that houses two large lenses with basic sensors. According to TENAA, the main camera has a resolution of 13 MP; the other had no specifications revealed.

(Image: Playback/TENAA)
- Advertisement -

According to your certification, the realme V30 is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and 20:9 aspect ratio. The refresh rate is not reported. It is possible that this display has thick edges and uses a drop-shaped notch for the 5 MP front camera.

The phone will be equipped with an 8-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. Since we are talking about a seemingly basic model with 5G, it is possible that this platform is the MediaTek Dimensity 700. Its data sheet indicates that the chip will work with versions from 4 GB to 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB to 256 GB of internal storage.

Powering this hardware will be a 4890 mAh battery (5,000mAh nominal capacity). Its supported charging power is not revealed. Other specs should include Android 13 operating system with realme UI and fingerprint reader integrated into the power button.

The realme V30 is registered under the model numbers “RMX3618” and “RMX3619” — both with identical specifications. There is still no launch forecast for the cell phone, but it is possible that it will not take long to be presented as a cheaper proposal than the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, for example.

Possible specs of Realme V30

  • 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution
  • Display with drop-shaped notch
  • Platform MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM
  • 64 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
  • 5 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 13 MP sensor
    • auxiliary lens
  • 5G connection, Bluetooth, USB-C and fingerprint scanner on the side
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • Android 13 with realme UI
  • Dimensions: 164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1 mm
  • Weight: 186 grams
See more!
- Advertisement -

The Realme C30s is available from Carrefour for BRL 938 and in Americanas by BRL 1,220. To see the other 5 offers click here.

(updated Jan 12, 2023 at 4:46 am)
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

How to download free music on Android without having to install applications

In the same way that we can find applications with which to...
Mobile

Everything we know about Android 14: news, date and compatibility

next version Android 14 mobile operating system Google is already in development. ...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.