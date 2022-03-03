Realme V25 5G: up to 19GB of RAM (with trick) for this mid-range that changes color with sunlight

Realme has kept its word and has presented a new phone in China that it had been anticipating for days through Weibo, the social network of its country. The new phone is located in the mid-range of the company and is called Realme V25 5Gbecoming the renewal of the Realme V15 5G from last year.

The model offers almost identical specifications to those that landed aboard the Realme 9 Pro that we saw arriving recently but with two small modifications. One of them resides in the camera team, since the angular lens gives way to macro photography. The other, the ability to add up to 7GB of extra virtual RAM thanks to Realme UI 3.0, taking the model up to 19GB of RAM (sacrificing speed and internal space, of course).

Realme V25 5G data sheet

Realme V25 5G Screen 6.6-inch IPS-LCD

Ratio 20:9

FullHD+ 2400 x 1080

120Hz refresh Processor Snapdragon 695 Versions 12GB/256GB

LPDDR4x / UFS 2.2 rear cameras Main: 64 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels Frontal camera 16 megapixels Battery 5,000mAh

33W fast charge System android 12

Realme UI 3.0 connectivity Dual 5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

gps

headphone jack

usb type c Dimensions and weight 8.5 millimeters thick

195 grams Others Color changing photochromic rear

Up to 7GB extra virtual RAM Price From 285 euros to change

This is the new Realme mid-range

On board the new Realme V25 5G we find the Snapdragon 695, one of Qualcomm’s latest mid-range processors that is supported by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space in which it is, for now, the only model available for this phone. . But in addition, the presence of the Realme UI 3.0 that covers Android 12 allows you to add another 7GB of RAM (at the cost of subtracting them from the internal memory) to reach the enviable figure of 19GB of RAM. With concessions, of course.

On the screen we have a 6.6-inch diagonal IPS LCD, 20:9 ratio and FullHD + resolution that refreshes at nothing more and nothing less than 120Hz. Pure and hard gaming features for a phone powered by 5,000 mAh with fast charge up to 33W. And that also has a photochromic rear that we have already seen in other models of the brand and that changes color with the light (and heat) of the sun.

In photography we have 16 megapixels for selfies and a triple rear team put by: 64 megapixels for the main, 2 megapixels for depth readings and 2 megapixels for macro photography. The phone offers 5G on each of its two SIMs in addition to WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5-millimeter headphone port, and USB Type-C.

Versions and prices of the Realme V25 5G

The new phone from the Asian firm initially sets foot in its country of origin, China. There comes the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of space at a price of 1,999 yuan, about 285 euros at the current exchange rate.

Realme V25 with 12GB/256GB: 1,999 yuan or 285 euros to change

Via | Gizmochina