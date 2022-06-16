Realme V20 official: budget 5G smartphone

Realme V20 it is official in China: it is a smartphone with 5G connectivity and a very low list price, which does not even reach the equivalent of 150 euros (at direct exchange, excluding taxes). It has a simple but effective design: slightly reminiscent of the most recent iPhones, especially when viewed from behind, due to the perfectly straight side edges, as well as the back and front, and the sharp edges. The dual rear cameras include a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP auxiliary sensor for portrait mode. The 6.5 “display, with only HD + resolution, has a central drop notch and a decidedly pronounced lower frame.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip dates back to November 2020 and consists of two 2.2 GHz Arm Cortex-A76 cores and six 2 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 cores. It is built on a 7 nm manufacturing process. The GPU is an Arm Mali-G57 MC2, dual-core. It offers a 5G DSDS (Dual SIM Dual Standby) modem, Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 5.1. The battery is pretty bulky, with 5,000mAh of capacity, but charging is anything but fast – 10W maximum.

Let’s recap what the complete technical specifications should be.

NOTE: at the moment there is no official press release and we must rely on what various online newspapers have summarized via Weibo.

6.5 “LCD display, HD + 20: 9 resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels)

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Production process: 7 nm CPU: 2x Arm Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz + 6x Arm Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz GPU: Arm Mali-G57 MC2

RAM: 8 or 4 GB, LPDDR4x

Storage: 128 GB, UFS 2.1, expandable via microSD (max 1 TB)

Cameras: Main rear: 13 MP, f / 2.2 aperture Rear secondary depth: 2 MP, aperture f / 2.4 Front: 5 MP

Radio: 5G SA / NSA DSDS, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1

Security: Fingerprint scanner built into the power button

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 10W

Measures: Dimensions: 164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1mm Weight: 184 g

Colors: Star Blue, Cloud Black

The smartphone is already available at several local online retailers, including Jingdong (jd.com), and deliveries are expected to begin in the coming days. The price is 999 renminbi, equal to about 142 €, for the basic variant with 4 GB of RAM, while for the one with 128 GB you have to spend 1,399 renminbi, equal to about 199 €.