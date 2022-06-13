Realme V20 5G: the new cheap 5G mobile with a large battery from the house

Realme has just presented in China one of its cheapest 5G mobiles, the latest Realme V20 5G that comes with the latest in connectivity from the hand of the MediaTek Dimensity 700 although not with few sacrifices.

The Realme V20 5G is a entry-level mobilesimple, with a large 5,000 mAh battery, 6.5-inch screen and a relatively tight price that places it at just under 150 euros to change.

Realme V20 5G technical sheet

Realme V20 5G Screen LCD 6.5″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 8.1 mm thick, 184 grams in weight Processor Dimension 700 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 5MP Rear camera 13MP

0.3MP Drums 5,000mAh

10W load Operating system Android connectivity 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth

jack Price 141 euros to change

From the most basic of Realme

In Spain Realme sells the Realme GT, Realme X, Realme C and numbered series, but in its country of origin the company has a good number of additional letters, as is the case with the Realme V series, where they end up cheapest phones.

In this series lands the latest Realme V20 5G which, despite being an entry-level mobile, incorporates the 5G connectivity by having the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The amount of RAM and storage are also updated, by having a single version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage via MicroSD.

First of all, the Realme V20 5G is a cheap mobile, so there are some sacrifices. To begin with, the screen 6.5-inch LCD has HD+ resolution and the front camera with 5 megapixel resolution is included in its notch. Behind, the photographic capacity is not too overwhelming, with a double camera with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 0.3-megapixel support lens.

The Realme V20 5G does not have a fingerprint reader, although it can boast of at least having a battery with a large capacity: 5,000mAh, but without fast charging. The terminal is 8.1 millimeters thick and weighs about 184 grams.

Versions and prices of the Realme V20 5G

The Realme V20 5G has been put up for sale on offline sales channels in China in blue and black colors and a single 4+128 GB version for 999 yuan, which is 141 euros to change. Although it is possible that it will end up landing in Spain under another series -for example, under the Realme C series- at the moment there is nothing confirmed.

Via | playfuldroid